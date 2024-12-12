Marius Dirdal: Estonia-Norway cooperation contributing to European security

More than ever before, the security situation in our immediate vicinity binds us together. We are both neighbors of Russia, a country that has become increasingly aggressive and has gone to full-scale war against another neighboring country – Ukraine. As small democratic countries, we have the same interest in promoting international law and preventing that might makes right in international politics. We both firmly believe that Russia must not be allowed to succeed in its assault on Ukraine and are among the countries providing the most assistance to Ukrainians' heroic fight to defend their country.

Estonia's willingness to allocate resources for Ukraine is impressive. Norway, for its part, has established an extensive support program, the Nansen Program, which commits us to long-term support. Recently, all parties in the Storting, Norway's National Assembly, agreed to set the support at a minimum of NOK 35 billion (€3 billion) for 2025. Norway has already supplied Ukraine with equipment that can impact the war. Air defense being a priority, we have donated NASAMS systems and participated in funding donations of Patriot missiles, IRIS-T air defense systems and drones. Norway also donates F-16 fighter jets and contributes to the training of Ukrainian soldiers. Together with the United Kingdom, we lead the Maritime Capability Coalition for Ukraine. It is crucial that Ukraine's and Europe's defense industry strengthens its capacity to produce equipment and ammunition that can aid Ukraine's victory. Norway contributes direct funding to Ukraine's defense industry, while simultaneously enabling Norway's own defense industry – which comprises some of the world's leading weapons manufacturers – to increase its production.

With Sweden and Finland as members of NATO, we are given the historic opportunity to create a comprehensive security policy in Northern Europe. It will be possible to defend and supply the Baltic Sea region not only from the south, but also from the north. Norway's key task in NATO is to ensure good situational awareness in the North Atlantic and our joint ability to control the seas. We do this together with allies to secure the connections and supply lines between Europe and America. This is important for all NATO countries. Therefore, there is a strong strategic connection between the Baltic Sea and the Arctic. Now that Sweden and Finland are in the alliance, we can ensure that these countries are well integrated in our defense strategy. This will improve our ability to effectively defend the whole of Northern Europe from the Baltics to the Arctic.

Not only NATO contributes to the defense of our region. Regional defense cooperation, such as the Joint Expeditionary Force, JEF, is also important. Both Norway and Estonia are members of JEF, which is led by our common ally the United Kingdom. In addition to these three countries, the other Baltic and Nordic countries, as well as the Netherlands, are part of JEF. This year marks 10 years since JEF was established, and the heads of government of the member states, including Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, will meet next week in Tallinn to discuss security policy and the next steps in the development of the cooperation. Norway is an important supplier of capabilities to JEF, not least by virtue of our solid air defense and naval resources. Norway and Estonia cooperate closely within NATO, JEF and other defense policy cooperation bodies. During the past month, we have also had two rounds of bilateral defense and security policy consultations. We should now further strengthen this cooperation to ensure that our strong capabilities as allies – with a focus on the Baltic Sea region for Estonia and a focus on the High North for Norway – are utilized and coordinated in the best possible way for the benefit of the overall security of the entire Northern European region.

For both Norway and Estonia, cooperation within the group of Nordic and Baltic countries has become increasingly important in recent years. The so-called NB8 cooperation is a flexible framework. The Nordic and Baltic countries are increasingly using this framework to cooperate operationally in many different areas on important issues.

Support programs for Estonia

Albeit not a member of the European Union, Norway contributes €3.2 billion to the cohesion of Europe. Norway believes in a strong and united Europe in support of each other. This week we mark the end of the seven year funding program for Estonia under the name of EEA and Norway Grants – and we are starting negotiations on a new seven year program. This year also marks 20 years since Estonia became a member of the European Union. At the same time, Estonia became a member of the European Economic Area (EEA), where Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein are also members.

The EEA Agreement, which is the basis for this funding mechanism, also makes Norway part of the European internal market. In addition, we are part of the Schengen cooperation format, and you can travel freely between Norway and Estonia without a visa. The EEA and Norway Grants programs are Norway's contribution to a greener, more inclusive and competitive Europe. In the 20 years since Estonia first became a recipient of the EEA and Norway Grants, hundreds of projects have been implemented in Estonia in a variety of areas – from the renovation of the Evald Okas Museum in Haapsalu and the medieval Sadamaait in Kuressaare to the development of hydrogen fuel cells and the establishment of the Open Cyber ​​Range in Tallinn. The EEA and Norway Grants are not merely a financial mechanism – they are an important tool for the protection and promotion of our shared values. And, more than ever, they stand as a testament to Norway's unwavering dedication to the European project.

The new EEA and Norway Grants package for Estonia will be worth €71 million, and together with the Estonian Ministry of Finance, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein will agree in the coming months on which programs will be covered by the scheme in the coming years. Since the previous seven year period was negotiated, the world has changed, and the overall importance of security policy has become even clearer. Defense and security policy are not part of the agreement on the EEA and Norway Grants, but we will give priority to programs that will increase the resilience of the society.

Reliable partner for energy and security

Recently, Norway entered into an agreement with the EU on expanded defense and security policy cooperation, and Norway is an important partner in EU security structures such as the European Defense Fund (EDF) and the European Peace Facility (EPF). Norway has historically participated with military contributions in EU operations internationally and is an active contributor to the EU's crisis management mechanism, UPCR. Norway also contributes to energy security for Europe, including Estonia. As European countries have reduced their consumption of Russian gas to a minimum, gas from the Norwegian continental shelf now supplies 30 percent of the gas consumed in Europe. Last winter, two shiploads of liquefied gas from the Norwegian Arctic arrived in Lithuania for further transport by pipeline to Estonia.

Gas is an important energy source in the transition to green energy. Norway and the EU share climate policy goals and have entered into a Green Alliance that will help strengthen cooperation in a number of areas that are important for the success of the green transition in Europe. Here, both Norway and Estonia have ambitious goals, which forms the basis for good cooperation, not least because Norway is a leading supplier of expertise and technology in key areas such as offshore wind and hydrogen production. The green transition will also characterize much of the cooperation within the framework of the EEA and Norway Grants in the coming years.

In 2024, we have celebrated the 20th anniversary of Estonia's integration into the European and Western community that is the EU and NATO. In the same year, we have marked the 30th anniversary of Norway's integration into European cooperation through the EEA Agreement and the 20th anniversary of the start of Norway's financial support for cooperation between Norway and Estonia through the EEA and Norway Grants. The new period for EEA and Norway Grants will further strengthen our relationship as like-minded countries and allies. The efficient cooperation within the NB8 framework will continue, and we are working tirelessly to strengthen our joint ability to defend ourselves and each other through NATO, JEF and other defense and security policy bodies. Norway and Estonia will continue to stand with Ukraine, where the great battle for our common future is fought today. Support for Ukraine and strengthening our societies and our relations are fundamental for preserving peace and freedom in our part of the world. Therefore, 2025 will be another important year for Norway and Estonia, and cooperation within the framework of the EEA and Norway Grants is a contribution to a safer and better future for both countries.

--

