Exhibition of Estonia's most beautiful books opens in Norway

An exhibition of the most beautiful Estonian books was opened in Bodø, Norway.
An exhibition of the most beautiful Estonian books was opened in Bodø, Norway. Source: Erik Peinar
President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) opened the exhibition of the most beautiful Estonian books in Bodø, Norway's European Capital of Culture for 2024.

The exhibition is on display at Stormen Library and includes books published, written, or illustrated by Estonians in 2023.

The 25 most beautiful books were selected in a competition held year since 1998.

Hussar said the exhibition highlighted the excellent cooperation between Estonia and Norway.

Bodø, which is located north of the Arctic Circle, this one of the European Capitals of Culture along with Bad Ischl, Austria and Tartu, Estonia.

During Hussar's trip, he met with King of Norway Harald V, his Norwegian counterpart Svein Harberg and visited the Norwegian Joint Headquarters to get an overview of regional security.

Editor: Helen Wright

