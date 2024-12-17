X!

Gallery: Heads of government, state arrive at JEF summit in Tallinn

News
Heads of state and government arrive at the JEF summit on the morning of Tuesday, December 17, 2024.
Open gallery
30 photos
News

Tallinn is hosting day two of the high-level Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) summit Tuesday, bringing together leaders from 10 countries to discuss cooperation in the changing regional security picture.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) is hosting the summit and Keir Starmer, prime minister of the U.K., which is JEF lead nation, along with the heads of government of the Netherlands, Latvia, Sweden, Norway and Denmark plus the heads of state of Finland and Lithuania, and the foreign minister of Iceland.

Government and state leaders began arriving at the Estonian Knighthood House (Rüütelkonna hoone) on Toompea on Tuesday morning, and delivered their doorstep brief statements and remarks.

The post-summit press conference live-link started at 12:15 p.m., while yesterday's panel discussion featuring prime ministers Michal and Starmer and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre can be watched again here.

The December 16-17 summit is focusing on deterrence, defense, and regional security in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Estonia aims to get defense spending boosted to 2.5 percent of GDP per year on the part of all participating nations, and to allocate 0.25 percent of GDP per year spending on Ukraine specifically.

Ukraine's support and potential integration into JEF is a key topic too, and the summit is also covering enhancing cooperation within the JEF framework, and between defense industry firms and players.

JEF is a maritime-focused initiative, led by the U.K. and aimed at acting as a "first responder" ahead of any invocation of NATO Article 5, which deals with collective defense.

The alliance consists of like-minded countries prepared to contribute quickly and flexibly to various operations, ranging from humanitarian crises to conventional warfare, and it is aimed at complementing NATO's activities and stances.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:55

Deleting vehicles with suspended registration easier next year

14:42

ERR in Ukraine: Mass desertion from military a growing issue

14:19

Mai Narva wins Estonian chess championships semifinals opener

13:51

Ministry to restrict registering births to county centers

13:21

Prime minister: University will have to revisit its decision regarding Israel

13:14

Former Soviet nuclear missile base in Southern Estonia gets Christmas treatment

12:49

Gallery: Heads of government, state arrive at JEF summit in Tallinn

12:48

Henri Drell top scorer in win for NBA G-League's Rip City over Stockton

12:39

Ukraine analyst: West facing another Munich Agreement

12:21

Wait at Narva border checkpoint longer again ahead of holidays

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.12

Top leaders to attend JEF security summit in Tallinn next week

16.12

What is the Joint Expeditionary Force and what will the 2024 leaders' summit focus on?

16.12

12 countries agree to 'crack down' on Russia's 'shadow fleet'

16.12

Are foreign investments in Estonia experiencing an ice age?

16.12

Georgian government denounces sanctions, says Estonia, Lithuania short on sovereignty

16.12

Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons Georgian ambassador

16.12

Tallinn to welcome 2025 with concert and drone show instead of fireworks

09:12

Experts in Estonia cautious about Bitcoin surge

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo