Watch again: JEF Leaders' discussion 'Troublesome Waters in European Security'

Estonian, Norweigan and British prime ministers discuss security at the JEF summit on December 16, 2024.t
The prime ministers of Estonia, Norway, and the United Kingdom will discuss European security as part of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) Leaders' Summit in Tallinn on Monday and Tuesday. You can watch the discussion live at 5:30 p.m. on Monday (December 16) on ERR News.

Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will participate in the public event.

The public debate will focus on the war in Ukraine and its impact on the long-term security and stability in Europe.

"Russia still feels that it is winning and has shown no interest in stopping hostilities. Ukraine has been supported by the collective West, while Russia has received support from China, Iran and increasingly from North Korea.  After more than 1,000 days of war, neither side is getting tired. Europe has been slow to react but is increasingly taking responsibility for its own security. Several countries have increased their defense spending and are investing more in the defense industry. For Europe, the war is not only about Ukraine, but the broader European security architecture. One can already see an increase in Russia's hybrid attacks against Western countries, particularly in the Baltic Sea region. It is also possible that Russia might test NATO's resolve in the coming years, therefore we need to prepare now, both individually and within alliances like NATO and JEF," the organizers say.

The discussion is moderated by the Director of the Lennart Meri Conference Helga Kalm.

JEF is a 10-member defense and security framework which includes the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Latvia, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland and Lithuania.

The UK-led framework is designed to be a first responder before NATO. It comprises like-minded nations ready to contribute quickly and flexibly to various operations, from humanitarian crises to conventional warfare.

The summit brings leaders together to discuss cooperation within the framework and set new plans for adapting JEF activities to the evolving security landscape.

This year's event marks the 10th anniversary of the founding of JEF.

Editor: Helen Wright

