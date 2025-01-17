UK's Duke of Edinburgh visits Estonia

The United Kingdom remains a staunch friend and ally of Estonia, President Alar Karis said on Friday (January 17) during an official visit from His Royal Highness, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh.

Karis hosted the duke at a formal meeting at Kadriorg, seat of Estonia's presidents, during a visit to meet with UK troops serving at Tapa as part of NATO's battlegroup.

The president noted he was "grateful for your troops in Estonia, and the U.K.'s leadership in NATO and in Baltic defense."

Welcome to Kadriorg, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. #UK is a close friend & key NATO ally. Grateful for your troops in #Estonia, UK's leadership in #NATO & Baltic defense. I look forward to the UK brigade's deployment exercise in Estonia. pic.twitter.com/Qcg4wFYGqv — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) January 17, 2025

"The U.K. is a close friend and key NATO ally," the head of state added. The Kadriorg talks focused on issues such as Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, European and regional security dynamics, and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Britain's ambassador to Estonia Ross Allen noted that it had been a "really warm meeting this morning between His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, and President Alar Karis."

The Duke of Edinburgh's official visit also included a meeting with members of the Royal Dragoon Guards, a cavalry regiment of which he is Colonel-in-Chief, currently deployed to Estonia to lead the NATO Multinational Battle group.

A really warm meeting this morning between His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, and President @AlarKaris



pic.twitter.com/xZ8DfRhv0u — Ross Allen (@rceallen) January 17, 2025

His Royal Highness met the troops and has been able to express his gratitude for their service and commitment to defending NATO allies.

The official visit was the Duke of Edinburgh's third to Estonia so far.

Prince Edward is the fourth member of the British Royal Family to have held the title of Duke of Edinburgh since it was created nearly 200 years ago; he was created Duke in 2023 by his older brother, King Charles III, following the passing of his father, Prince Philip, in 2021 – who had previously held the title.

President Alar Karis with Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh at Kadriorg, Friday, January 17, 2025. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!