UK's Duke of Edinburgh visits Estonia

President Alar Karis with Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, during the latter's official visit to Estonia, Friday, January 17, 2025.
President Alar Karis with Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, during the latter's official visit to Estonia, Friday, January 17, 2025. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia
The United Kingdom remains a staunch friend and ally of Estonia, President Alar Karis said on Friday (January 17) during an official visit from His Royal Highness, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh.

Karis hosted the duke at a formal meeting at Kadriorg, seat of Estonia's presidents, during a visit to meet with UK troops serving at Tapa as part of NATO's battlegroup.

The president noted he was "grateful for your troops in Estonia, and the U.K.'s leadership in NATO and in Baltic defense."

"The U.K. is a close friend and key NATO ally," the head of state added. The Kadriorg talks focused on issues such as Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, European and regional security dynamics, and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Britain's ambassador to Estonia Ross Allen noted that it had been a "really warm meeting this morning between His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, and President Alar Karis."

The Duke of Edinburgh's official visit also included a meeting with members of the Royal Dragoon Guards, a cavalry regiment of which he is Colonel-in-Chief, currently deployed to Estonia to lead the NATO Multinational Battle group.

His Royal Highness met the troops and has been able to express his gratitude for their service and commitment to defending NATO allies.

The official visit was the Duke of Edinburgh's third to Estonia so far.

Prince Edward is the fourth member of the British Royal Family to have held the title of Duke of Edinburgh since it was created nearly 200 years ago; he was created Duke in 2023 by his older brother, King Charles III, following the passing of his father, Prince Philip, in 2021 – who had previously held the title.

President Alar Karis with Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh at Kadriorg, Friday, January 17, 2025. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia

Editor: Andrew Whyte

