Britain's Princess Anne on official visit to Estonia Tuesday

Britain's Anne, Princess Royal, is in Estonia on Tuesday on an official visit which will include a meeting with President Alar Karis, and with British soldiers based at Tapa.

The Princess Royal is Honorary Colonel of the King's Royal Hussars, an armored regiment equipped with Challenger 2 Main Battle Tanks and which is currently serving in Tapa, as part of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup.

Estonia-U.K. cooperation and regional and European security are also to be discussion topics on the table during her meeting with President Karis, the latter's office has announced.

The sister of King Charles III, Princess Anne has visited Estonia in the past – in May 2019 she visited Kadriorg and met with then-president, Kersti Kaljulaid. The Princess Royal's current trip is the second official visit by a member of the British Royal Family since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September; the Princess Royal's younger brother, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, was in Estonia later that month, and also met with British Army personnel based in Estonia.

