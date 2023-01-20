Chinook helicopters flown by Britain's RAF spotted over Tallinn

News
A British RAF Chinook over Kadriorg Palace, Tallinn.
A British RAF Chinook over Kadriorg Palace, Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Iconic Boeing CH-47 Chinook twin-rotor helicopters operated by Britain's Royal Air Force will be making a series of low-altitude flights over Estonia during their stay at Ämari Air Base, with one such sojourn over Tallinn already generating excitement.

The low-altitude flights will generally avoid more heavily populated areas, the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) General Staff says, though some will take place over urban areas, including Friday's overflight of Tallinn (see images), and other settlements.

The Chinooks will fly at an altitude no lower than 30m, and are engaged in training exercises in conjunction with the EDF and NATO allied forces based in Estonia.

Chinook over Tallinn, Friday, January 20, 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

The Chinooks arrived earlier this week, direct from RAF Odiham, in Hampshire, England, and are set to stay at Ämari until the end of February, as part of a deal inked with the British government last November.

The Chinooks are a separate deployment from the rotating NATO Baltic Air Policing mission, based at Ämari, The RAF has held that role in the past, most recently in 2019. This is an entirely separate set-up from the NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup, based at Tapa and U.K.-led, and the additional British forces provided via the Agile Task Force and other structures, in the wake of agreements made at the NATO Madrid Summit last summer.

While predominantly used in transport of both personnel and materiel, Chinooks carry 7.62 mm M134 and M60D machine guns as primary armaments.

Named, as with several other U.S.-made military helicopters, after a Native American ethnic group, the Chinook is among the heaviest lifting of all western helicopters in service. It has been in operation for over 60 years, and was widely used in the Vietnam War, as well as by both combatant nations in the Falklands War.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:30

Chinook helicopters flown by Britain's RAF spotted over Tallinn

13:22

German man restores Haapsalu villa after 'falling in love with the place'

12:53

Tallink lagging in market share battle with competitors

12:34

Departing Operail chair: Expectations of company a matter for the state

12:30

Historical Pühalepa Church spire removed, replacement made in Saaremaa

12:01

Tallinn Airport achieves ACA Level 3 carbon accreditation

11:06

Lauri Mälksoo: International law and morality in the Ukraine-Russia war

11:05

Audit Office: Subsistence benefits granted unequally across Estonia

10:47

Statistics: December producer price index up 16.6 percent on year

10:23

Storms prompt state to plan major investments into Saaremaa power grid

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.01

Estonian military support to Ukraine to increase to more than 1 percent GDP Updated

19.01

Estonia, UK, nine other countries meet, pledge more military aid to Ukraine

16.01

Homo Sovieticus in modern Russia, and the War in Ukraine

18.01

VIDEO: Who were the Baltic Germans?

19.01

Live from Tapa: Estonia, UK etc. present new Ukraine aid package

19.01

Heavy snowfall causes extensive power outages in different parts of Estonia Updated

19.01

Defense minister: Giving Ukraine howitzers not undermining national defense Updated

19.01

Russian Embassy in Estonia halts processing of citizenship renunciation Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: