Gallery: K9 Thunder comes to Rakvere for Artillery Battalion parade

The K9 Thunder was shown to citizens of Rakvere during a parade to mark the 105th anniversary of the Artillery Battalion of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).
During a parade to mark the 105th anniversary of the Artillery Battalion of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), the citizens of Rakvere were treated to a glimpse of a South Korean-made K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer.

While the anniversary parade of the Artillery Battalion of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) through the city of Rakvere is an annual traditional, this year it was a little more special than usual.

During this year's event, which marked the 105th anniversary of the Artillery Battalion, locals were shown the K9 Thunder, which was brought to Rakvere specially for the occasion.

250 members of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) also took part in the parade.

During peacetime, the main task of the Artillery Battalion, which is stationed at Tapa military base, is to provide artillery training to conscripts in order for them to function as part of an artillery crew. In wartime, the battalion's task is to support the operations of the combat units with indirect fire.

The Artillery Battalion, which is part of the EDF's1st Infantry Brigade, is one of the oldest service branches of the armed forces, after infantry and cavalry.

The commander of the artillery battalion of the EDF's 1st Infantry Brigade is Lt. Col. Allan Raidma and the battalion's sergeant is Sergeant Major Tommy Orumaa.

It was recently announced that a further 12 of the self-propelled artillery units from South Korea are set to arrive in Estonia by 2026. Estonia previously signed a contract for the delivery of 24 of the self-propelled artillery units.

Editor: Michael Cole

