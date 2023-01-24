Gallery: UK's Princess Anne visits Estonia

The UK's Princess Royal, Princess Anne, daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, met President Alar Karis on Tuesday during a working visit to Estonia.

The pair discussed cooperation between Estonia and the United Kingdom, as well as regional and European security.

Karis said the two countries have a "longstanding friendship" and "excellent cooperation".

Princess Anne will also visit British troops stationed at Tapa Military Base as part of NATO's Enhanced Foreward Presence (eFP) during her trip.

She is colonel in chief of the Royal Hussars regiment, which is serving in Estonia.

Honoured to welcome HRH The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence in Kadriorg.

Honoured to welcome HRH The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence in Kadriorg.

Princess Anne, also known as Princess Royal, is the only sister of King Charles III.

