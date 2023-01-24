Gallery: UK's Princess Anne visits Estonia

Princess Anne met President Alar Karis during a visits to Estonia on January 24, 2023.
The UK's Princess Royal, Princess Anne, daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, met President Alar Karis on Tuesday during a working visit to Estonia.

The pair discussed cooperation between Estonia and the United Kingdom, as well as regional and European security.

Karis said the two countries have a "longstanding friendship" and "excellent cooperation".

Princess Anne will also visit British troops stationed at Tapa Military Base as part of NATO's Enhanced Foreward Presence (eFP) during her trip.

She is colonel in chief of the Royal Hussars regiment, which is serving in Estonia.

Princess Anne, also known as Princess Royal, is the only sister of King Charles III.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

