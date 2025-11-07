Estonia's new UK ambassador presents credentials to King Charles III

On November 6, Estonian Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Sven Sakkov presented his credentials to His Majesty King Charles III.

Following the presentation, Ambassador Sakkov and His Majesty The King discussed security issues. "The United Kingdom is Estonia's oldest ally," said Ambassador Sakkov. "We fought together in the Estonian War of Independence and in Afghanistan, and we continue to stand united for freedom and security."

Prior to taking up the role as Estonia's ambassador to the UK, Sakkov served as Estonia's Ambassador to Finland from 2020 to 2025.

He also previously headed the NATO Cooperative Cyber defense Centre of Excellence in Tallinn (2015-2017) and the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) (2017 to 2020).

Sakkov's predecessor as ambassador to the U.K., Viljar Lubi, who served from 2021-2025, is now Estonia's Ambassador to France.

---

