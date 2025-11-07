X!

Estonia's new UK ambassador presents credentials to King Charles III

News
Estonian Ambassador to the U.K. Sven Sakkov pressents his credentials to King Charles II.
Estonian Ambassador to the U.K. Sven Sakkov pressents his credentials to King Charles II. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

On November 6, Estonian Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Sven Sakkov presented his credentials to His Majesty King Charles III.

Following the presentation, Ambassador Sakkov and His Majesty The King discussed security issues. "The United Kingdom is Estonia's oldest ally," said Ambassador Sakkov. "We fought together in the Estonian War of Independence and in Afghanistan, and we continue to stand united for freedom and security."

Prior to taking up the role as Estonia's ambassador to the UK, Sakkov  served as Estonia's Ambassador to Finland from 2020 to 2025.

He also previously headed the NATO Cooperative Cyber defense Centre of Excellence in Tallinn (2015-2017) and the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) (2017 to 2020).

Sakkov's predecessor as ambassador to the U.K., Viljar Lubi, who served from 2021-2025, is now Estonia's Ambassador to France.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07.11

Oxford celebrates Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday with festival of concerts

07.11

Alpine F1 boss Briatore: Paul Aron is nice but needs more experience

07.11

Estonia's new UK ambassador presents credentials to King Charles III

07.11

EDF colonel: Russia's approach not altered by changing weather conditions

07.11

Limp Bizkit frontman's pro-Russia past resurfaces after Tallinn show announced

07.11

Photos: Second Tallinn Airport tram turnaround opening

07.11

Estonian university launching €1.6 million media effort to boost outreach

07.11

Secretary general: Reform Party will meet 2027 elections under Kristen Michal

07.11

US-based cellist returns to Estonian stage after decade away

07.11

Estonian artists bring hands-on art and language practice to Narva schools

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.11

Journalist: Rise in non-Estonian-speaking service staff in Tallinn 'our fault'

06.11

Estonian buyer takes on 19th-century church ruins as passion project

07.11

Limp Bizkit frontman's pro-Russia past resurfaces after Tallinn show announced

05.11

Reader asks: Why is there no oil in Estonia?

06.11

Tallinn Old Town neighbors still grappling with loud cocktail bar next door

06.11

Estonian men becoming fathers increasingly late in life

07.11

Photos: Second Tallinn Airport tram turnaround opening

07.11

Court orders early release of woman convicted of killing her baby

07.11

President: It would take a small miracle to convince me to run for a second term

07.11

Consumer prices up 4.6% on year in Estonia Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo