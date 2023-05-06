ERR carried all the day's events from London as King Charles III crowned

ERR covered Saturday's coronation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth and Camilla, Queen Consort, from 9.30 a.m. Estonian time.

The ERR Estonian-language portal carried the no comment broadcast from 9.30 a.m. (click on the video link above), while commentary in Estonian was provided on the Jupiter portal, with presenters Anna Pihl and Kai-Ines Nelson, plus guests.

ERR's flagship television channel ETV started to broadcast the live events from Westminster Abbey from 12.00 p.m. Estonian time, with commentary from Pihl and Nelson, while Russian-language commentary was provided on ETV+.

President of Estonia Alar Karis and first lady Sirje Karis were in attendance at the event, as announced by the president's office earlier in the week.

Saturday saw the first coronation of a British monarch for just short of 70 years. On June 2, 1953, Queen Elizabeth II's anointing was effectively the first mass televised events in that country. Today's service was somewhat shorter and was altered at the new King's request, for instance in regard to its faith aspects.

The British Estonian Chamber of Commerce (BECC) in conjunction with the British Embassy in Estonia also held a ticket-based event to mark the occasion and view the day's proceedings. Tickets were available on a first-come, first-serve basis and were reportedly snapped up very quickly.

In a potentially inadvertent nod to history given the new King's first name, leading members of an anti-monarchist republican group were preemptively arrested in Central London several hours before the coronation under new police powers.

