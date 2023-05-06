ERR carried all the day's events from London as King Charles III crowned

News
{{1683348960000 | amCalendar}}
King Charles III's coronation.
King Charles III's coronation. Source: SCANPIX/REUTERS/Aaron Chown
News

ERR covered Saturday's coronation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth and Camilla, Queen Consort, from 9.30 a.m. Estonian time.

The ERR Estonian-language portal carried the no comment broadcast from 9.30 a.m. (click on the video link above), while commentary in Estonian was provided on the Jupiter portal, with presenters Anna Pihl and Kai-Ines Nelson, plus guests.

ERR's flagship television channel ETV started to broadcast the live events from Westminster Abbey from 12.00 p.m. Estonian time, with commentary from Pihl and Nelson, while Russian-language commentary was provided on ETV+.

President of Estonia Alar Karis and first lady Sirje Karis were in attendance at the event, as announced by the president's office earlier in the week.

Saturday saw the first coronation of a British monarch for just short of 70 years. On June 2, 1953, Queen Elizabeth II's anointing was effectively the first mass televised events in that country. Today's service was somewhat shorter and was altered at the new King's request, for instance in regard to its faith aspects.

The British Estonian Chamber of Commerce (BECC) in conjunction with the British Embassy in Estonia also held a ticket-based event to mark the occasion and view the day's proceedings. Tickets were available on a first-come, first-serve basis and were reportedly snapped up very quickly.

In a potentially inadvertent nod to history given the new King's first name, leading members of an anti-monarchist republican group were preemptively arrested in Central London several hours before the coronation under new police powers.

ERR's online Estonian news has a gallery of the day's events here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

06.05

Gallery: Linnahall among sites in focus on 'Teeme ära' day Updated

06.05

ERR carried all the day's events from London as King Charles III crowned Updated

06.05

Isamaa chair: Weakest in society must not suffer due to governmental steps

06.05

Singer Alika more nervous about Eurovision result, than performance

06.05

Ott Tänak ahead of Rally de Portugal: Title race starting to hot up

06.05

Bank of Estonia placed €227 million in bills into circulation in Q1 2023

06.05

Investigation opened after worker found dead at Kukruse waste disposal site

06.05

Slovak national arrested in Russia after swimming across Narva River

06.05

Growing interest in Finnish language as part of school curricula

06.05

Foreign ministry announces chance to meet Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

06.05

Slovak national arrested in Russia after swimming across Narva River

04.05

Estonia's marriage equality bill completed and awaiting feedback

06.05

ERR carried all the day's events from London as King Charles III crowned Updated

05.05

Deminers destroy 2,500 unexploded World War II aircraft bombs

06.05

Gallery: Linnahall among sites in focus on 'Teeme ära' day Updated

04.05

Tax changes criticized by associations and Bank of Estonia

06.05

Climate minister: Estonia needs a garbage burning tax

06.05

Rainer Saks: Wagner Group no longer of much consequence in Ukraine war

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: