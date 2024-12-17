Estonia struggling to fund NATO Stratcom's post

Estonia faces potential suspension of voting on, or in the worst case scenario even expulsion from, NATO's Riga-based Strategic Communications Center of Excellence, as the country has been struggling to fund the deputy director's position, "Välisilm" reported from south of the border.

The issue has raised concerns, especially as Estonia holds the deputy director's position: The second most important position.

The budget issues mean no replacement has yet been found to replace Einar Linn, whose term finished.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said: "The state secretary, together with other security-related agencies, is looking for funding."

The NATO Strategic Communications Center of Excellence on Kalnciema Iela in Riga. Source: ERR

"The main issue is that, because of the ongoing budget cuts, all are trying to find money within their sector to cover the post – this amounts to approximately €150,000 per year."

For their part, Latvian officials expressed concerns over the matter, given their investment of nearly €3 million annually in the center.

Latvia's prime minister, Evika Silina, said: "I am deeply saddened that Estonia is not taking part in the NATO center's work."

"Security issues should currently be the most important for all Baltic countries," she added.

Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal with his Latvian counterpart Evika Silina. Source: Gatis Rozenfelds/Government Office of Latvia.

If the post goes unfilled for a year, there will also be a risk of Estonia losing its voting rights on the organization, or ultimately even expulsion from the center.

Meanwhile, the center's director Janis Sarts explained: "If a state does not send an expert to the center within one year, it loses its voting rights. Then if a representative is not sent within two years, the country is automatically removed from the center's membership."

--

