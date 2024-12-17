X!

Estonia struggling to fund NATO Stratcom's post

News
Estonia and NATO flags.
Estonia and NATO flags. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia faces potential suspension of voting on, or in the worst case scenario even expulsion from, NATO's Riga-based Strategic Communications Center of Excellence, as the country has been struggling to fund the deputy director's position, "Välisilm" reported from south of the border.

The issue has raised concerns, especially as Estonia holds the deputy director's position: The second most important position.

The budget issues mean no replacement has yet been found to replace Einar Linn, whose term finished.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said: "The state secretary, together with other security-related agencies, is looking for funding."

The NATO Strategic Communications Center of Excellence on Kalnciema Iela in Riga. Source: ERR

"The main issue is that, because of the ongoing budget cuts, all are trying to find money within their sector to cover the post – this amounts to approximately €150,000 per year."

For their part, Latvian officials expressed concerns over the matter, given their investment of nearly €3 million annually in the center.

Latvia's prime minister, Evika Silina, said: "I am deeply saddened that Estonia is not taking part in the NATO center's work."

"Security issues should currently be the most important for all Baltic countries," she added.

Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal with his Latvian counterpart Evika Silina. Source: Gatis Rozenfelds/Government Office of Latvia.

If the post goes unfilled for a year, there will also be a risk of Estonia losing its voting rights on the organization, or ultimately even expulsion from the center.

Meanwhile, the center's director Janis Sarts explained: "If a state does not send an expert to the center within one year, it loses its voting rights. Then if a representative is not sent within two years, the country is automatically removed from the center's membership."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Välisilm,' reporter Ragnar Kond.

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:26

Gallery: Tallinn Christmas jazz festival ends with Frank Zappa tribute

17:07

Estonia struggling to fund NATO Stratcom's post

16:57

Swedish PM: JEF 2.5% GDP defense spending goal 'too little'

16:53

Finance minister unsure about counterpart's plan for regional representatives

16:44

EKA on Israel decision: We want to provide a safe working environment

16:15

Thousands of Ukraine war refugees need family doctors in Tallinn

16:08

Automation helped Estonian LHV Bank shed 5 percent of its workforce

15:57

Gallery: Eneli Jefimova and other Estonian swimmers in triumphant homecoming

15:24

Catch the 2025 Eesti Laul song contest entries

14:55

Deleting vehicles with suspended registration easier next year

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.12

Top leaders to attend JEF security summit in Tallinn next week

16.12

What is the Joint Expeditionary Force and what will the 2024 leaders' summit focus on?

16.12

12 countries agree to 'crack down' on Russia's 'shadow fleet'

16.12

Are foreign investments in Estonia experiencing an ice age?

16.12

Georgian government denounces sanctions, says Estonia, Lithuania short on sovereignty

16.12

Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons Georgian ambassador

12:49

Gallery: Heads of government, state arrive at JEF summit in Tallinn

09:12

Experts in Estonia cautious about Bitcoin surge

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo