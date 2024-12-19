MPs on defense debate: Focus on real capabilities, not just percentages

Europe's leaders, as evidenced by this week's Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) summit in Tallinn, are pushing for higher defense spending, stressing that real military capabilities and not just being hung up on the percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) spent on defense per year, are essential to deter Russia and ensure security in the face of evolving threats.

ETV's "Esimene stuudio," representatives of parliamentary parties unanimously agreed that European countries cannot avoid increasing defense spending – while the JEF also provided an opportunity for a reset and recapitulation on this.

At the top of the show, representatives from the major political parties, which tend to be much more united on defense than on many other topics, commented on the recommendation made by the 10 JEF nations, which includes Estonia, to hike defense spending above the recommended, but not mandatory, NATO baseline level of 2 percent of GDP per year.

Marko Mihkelson (Reform), chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said he did not consider the final wording of these statements weak, adding that the hope was for the concluding document to specify 2.5 percent of GDP.

Marko Mihkelson (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

"But I think the 10 countries, all of which significantly contribute to defense and support Ukraine, may have agreed on even stronger wording. I would say well above two percent," Mihkelson noted.

This might not only mean just 2.5 percent; it could total even as much Estonia spends, i.e., 3.4 percent.

The timing is also with the change in U.S. president next month very much in mind.

"What is important is that with the arrival of a new U.S. administration, this will become a central issue for all allies," Mihkelson went on.

Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE), who also sits on the National Defense Committee, stressed that NATO does not make its plans based on JEF final statements, however.

Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

He said: "NATO is currently in a planning phase, meaning that previously agreed defense plans are now being fulfilled with actual substance, while at some point the calculations will no longer be expressed in percentages, but in euros, specifying how much each country needs to contribute."

This recalibration will, for what it's worth, make the percentage of GDP figures likely even higher, he said.

"I think when we get there, we'll see that the figures are not two percent or 2.5 percent but significantly higher," Kaljulaid commented.

Mart Helme, EKRE vice-chairman and deputy chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee, called the outcome of the JEF meeting a step in the right direction, stressing that Europe must be prepared for war, adding that weak defense spending in Western Europe has been a problem.

Martin Helme (EKRE). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Helme said: "In this sense, this is a step in the right direction—to acknowledge now that the good times are over; only force deters Russia, so we must give a show of force."

Eesti 200's Kalev Stoicescu, who chairs the National Defense Committee, said that the 2 percent figure is in any case outdated; the bar must be raised to 3 percent, while real capabilities, not percentages, are needed to deter Vladimir Putin.

Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200). Source: Katriin Krünberg/ERR

Spending is one thing, actual capabilities are another, he noted.

"There are countries that spend billions of euros, but I'd like to see if they can field a proper brigade, as these sums are not as important as the actual capabilities that derive from this money," Stoicescu said.

Lauri Laats (Center). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Center Party MP and Riigikogu party group leader Lauri Laats called the JEF meeting agreements positive, though expressed concern that 10 or 11 NATO nations have not fulfilled the 2 percent obligation. He emphasized the importance of every message that supports improving security and capabilities.

The JEF is a U.K.-led regional security arrangement which has a strong maritime slant.

