X!

Colonel: Russia has held the initiative throughout the year

News
Lt. Col. Janek Kesselmann.
Lt. Col. Janek Kesselmann. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Although Russia has maintained the initiative in the war in Ukraine throughout 2024, it has not achieved any significant military success, said Lt. Col. Janek Kesselmann, deputy head of the Defense Forces Intelligence Center. He noted that notable developments in Russia's war against Ukraine include Ukraine's actions in Kursk and the involvement of North Korean soldiers in the conflict.

"The year has been one of attrition warfare. In our assessment, the Russian Federation has not achieved any significant success in military-strategic terms this year," Lt. Col. Janek Kesselmann said at a press conference.

"At the tactical level, it must be acknowledged that the enemy has maintained the initiative throughout the year, albeit at the cost of immense financial resources and significant personnel losses," Kesselmann noted.

According to Kesselmann, a major shift in the war has been Ukraine's actions in Russia's Kursk region. "Ukraine made a very important move in this war by attacking Russian territory in Kursk on August 6. It appeared that the Russian opponent struggled for a considerable time to respond adequately. However, by September, we began to see mounting pressure along all fronts. It must also be considered that Ukraine's decision to strike Kursk required resources and reserves. It is evident that the enemy's reaction to this action was to intensify their efforts," he explained.

The pressure on Ukraine, Kesselmann said, comes at the cost of unprecedented Russian losses. "An example from yesterday shows that the Russian Federation lost 2,200 soldiers in a single day. We confirm this information, as our data aligns with it. This is, of course, an unprecedented number of losses," he stated.

Kesselmann also highlighted a significant strategic change on the battlefield with North Korea's direct involvement in the conflict. "This represents a crossing of a red line set by Russia itself. Since the start of the war, Russia has tried to draw a line against the involvement of third parties in the conflict, but by engaging North Korea, it has crossed that very line," Kesselmann said.

"It is known that North Koreans are operating in the Kursk area and have suffered losses. Our assessments, though cautious, indicate about 100 killed and approximately 1,000 wounded, which is quite accurate," he added.

Kesselmann also touched on the collapse of the Syrian regime, saying that Russia's strategic footprint has been significantly reduced as a result.

Within Russia, Kesselmann described 2024 as a year focused on tackling corruption within the Ministry of Defense. "Although corruption is inherently part of the system in Russia, it seems that certain actions exceeding the system's framework have prompted a kind of purge, as we have seen in the Ministry of Defense," he remarked.

Regarding Russia's primary military focus, Kesselmann noted that it remains on the Donetsk front. "Russia has advanced about 30 kilometers over the past month. According to Russia's own battle regulations, the expected pace of advance on a main attack axis is 25 kilometers per day, or roughly a kilometer per hour. Clearly, Russia is unable to operate at its own prescribed pace. If Russia continues at this rate, capturing Ukrainian territory might only be possible in the final quarter of this century," Kesselmann said.

Discussing Ukraine, Kesselmann noted that the country has developed an impressive capability for deep operations. "And I am not only referring to Western support but also to Ukraine's significant ability to produce its own deep-strike tools. Russia has been struck within its own territory throughout the year," he stated.

Looking ahead to the new year, Kesselmann said he does not see Ukraine abandoning its strategic defense. "It is evident that Ukraine is capable of conducting strategic defense," he said.

However, he acknowledged the difficulty for Ukraine to carry out a strategic offensive against Russia. "For a strategic offensive to succeed, Western support would need to increase significantly. If Ukraine continues with a strategy of attrition, it would be a reasonable decision," Kesselmann concluded.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:02

Markus Poom on-target for Shamrock Rovers in UEFA clash at Chelsea

16:25

Latvian PM: People smugglers on Belarus border are getting smarter

16:00

Colonel: Russia has held the initiative throughout the year

15:33

Ministry: Backing out of municipal mergers possible but tricky

15:01

Kristi Raik to head up International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS)

14:49

Regina Ermits sixth in IBU Cup biathlon sprint event in Austria

14:36

Sander Raieste's eight points not enough to prevent heavy EuroLeague loss

14:31

Chinese routers to be banned in the US also widespread in Estonia

14:16

Estonian government clarifies UN Middle East vote starting point

14:15

Estonia will not recognize Belarusian presidential elections 'charade'

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

18.12

SEB to set up new Baltic headquarters in Tallinn

19.12

Expert: Russian general's killing putting more pressure on FSB

09:13

NATO must deter Russia for next 20 years, warns Estonia's intelligence chief

17.12

Automation helped Estonian LHV Bank shed 5 percent of its workforce

19.12

Government to ban helping organize Russian propaganda events

19.12

Estonia's monthly minimum wage increasing to €886 in 2025

19.12

Estonia's top court: Six-year prison minimum for rape of minor constitutional

19.12

US ambassador's wife recreates Estonian textile artist's works in gingerbread

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo