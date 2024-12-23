X!

General: Russia's massive losses offset by the fact they don't care about people

Viktor Kalnitski.
Viktor Kalnitski. Source: ERR
Russian forces continue to advance in the Donetsk region, albeit meter by meter, at the cost of significant human losses. Russia, which is currently recruiting 30,000 new soldiers each month, shows no concern for human lives, Brig. Gen. Viktor Kalnitski, head of the Defense Forces Academy, said on "Ukraina stuudio."

The primary focus of Russian forces is currently on the cities of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, where the most intense battles are taking place. However, considering that Pokrovsk is located 90 kilometers from Donetsk and Kurakhove 50 kilometers away, progress has been minimal, Kalnitski said.

The tactics employed by Russian forces have remained the same for some time: since deploying armored vehicles in open fields is largely ineffective due to drone threats, infantry units are being used more extensively.

"This is no different from tactics used in World War II or the Chechen wars of the 1990s. That's why their losses are so significant. They move forward slowly but inevitably. Heavy casualties, but they don't care about those people – one wave comes, gets killed and another wave follows, and then a third," Kalnitski explained.

"It seems Russia still has plenty of soldiers willing to go to the front," Kalnitski added, noting that Russia is currently recruiting 30,000 new soldiers each month.

While Russia will eventually run out of manpower, the disparity in resources between Russia and Ukraine means there is a greater risk that Ukraine's forces may be depleted first, he said.

Russian forces are also putting pressure on Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, though the main focus remains on Pokrovsk, Kalnitski noted. Of the three objectives Ukraine hoped to achieve by advancing into the Kursk region, one has failed, he added.

"The first goal was to prevent the formation of a frontline around Sumy, which has been achieved. The second was to have a bargaining chip in possible peace negotiations. And the third was to reduce pressure on other parts of the front. The latter has been less successful. It affected Russian forces for four to five weeks, but their objectives have not changed, and the pressure in the Donetsk region continues," Kalnitski concluded.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

