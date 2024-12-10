Elron: Baltic states' rail harmonization to benefit southern Estonia

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will harmonize their train timetables from January 6 to create a smoother journey across the Baltics from Tallinn to Vilnius. A unified ticketing system is also in development.

Estonia's state owned passenger train operator Elron believes residents of southern Estonia have the most to gain.

Elron CEO Lauri Betlem told the morning program "Terevisioon" on Tuesday that the syncnig of the train schedules will start on January 6.

He said this is a temporary solution for facilitating rail travel between the countries. The next step will be creating a direct Tartu-Riga connection, which is planned as an express line to enhance convenience.

Eventually, the under-construction Rail Baltic will become the fastest way to travel.

Lauri Betlem. Source: Arp Müller/ERR

Betlem said there is limited demand for direct travel from Tallinn to Vilnius, as the journey takes 10 hours, and 30 extra minutes are needed for transfers. This is slightly longer than traveling by bus, and more expensive. Taking the train will cost approximately €52.

"The main beneficiaries are likely southern Estonians. For example, traveling from Tartu to Riga requires one transfer in Valga, takes four hours, and costs €13," Betlem explained.

Traveling from Tartu to Vilnius involves two transfers: one in Valga and another in Riga. The journey from Tartu to Valga is operated by Elron, followed by a Latvian train from Valga to Riga, and then a Lithuanian train from Riga to Vilnius.

Betlem noted that the Lithuanian train is designed for long-distance travel and is more similar to Estonian trains. They also have catering services. However, the Latvian train in the middle leg of the journey requires modernization, according to Betlem.

Passengers on a Latvian train in Riga. Source: Helen Wright/ERR

Currently, passengers traveling from Estonia to Lithuania by train must purchase a separate ticket from each operator after every transfer.

The Elron representative added that the Tartu-Valga train connecting with the Riga-bound train will operate once a day, arriving in Valga around 2 p.m., with the journey from Valga to Riga taking 2.5 hours.

Betlem said that work is also underway to create a unified ticketing system. He hoped it would be ready in the first quarter of 2025.

Tickets for the synchronized schedules will be available for purchase starting next week, once the final schedule is confirmed.

Tallinn -Tartu - Riga - Vilnius train route. Source: City of Tartu

