Ministry plans to increase train ticket price ceilings, to ease overcrowding

Elron trains at Tartu Railway Station.
Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
The Ministry of Regional and Agricultural Affairs has submitted for approval a regulation that sets new maximum ticket prices for trains starting in February 2025.

To reduce overcrowding during peak departures, stronger demand-based pricing are also to be implemented, starting February.

In determining ticket prices, there will be greater focus on how to alleviate peak-hour overcrowding, particularly on long-distance routes, and encourage the use of less crowded departures through more favorable ticket prices, Andres Ruubas, head of the public transport department at the regional ministry, said.

The increase in maximum prices is driven by the rising costs of Estonian Railways (Eesti Raudtee) infrastructure in 2025, as well as the rise in other input costs, the ministry noted in a press release.

According to the draft ticket pricing regulation, starting February 3, 2025, the maximum ticket price for suburban routes in Zone I (Tallinn–Pääsküla, Tallinn–Laagri, Tallinn–Valdeku, Tallinn–Vesse) will go up to €2.20 (compared with €1.80 in 2024).

The maximum price for Zones II–V (Vesse–Tapa, Valdeku–Rapla, Laagri–Turba, Laagri–Keila, Laagri–Paldiski, Laagri–Kloogaranna) and between zones will not change.

 Lauri Betlem, chairman of Elron's management board, said: "In 2025, with the addition of new Škoda trains, we will place greater emphasis on directing suburban travelers to local and all-stop trains through pricing, so that express trains have more space for intercity passengers."

He added, "Next year, Elron's service capacity will significantly increase on both local and long-distance routes. By guiding passengers to the appropriate service through ticket pricing, we can improve the travel experience for all passengers."

"For example, long-distance trains often become overcrowded because they are also used for travel within Tallinn or nearby routes—this clearly reduces comfort for long-distance passengers," Betlem went on.

Elron will also differentiate ticket prices by day and weekday more than before, to spread passenger flows and offer cheaper prices during off-peak hours to more price-sensitive customers.

According to Betlem, a family ticket is also being prepared alongside the launch of Elron's mobile application.

"For example, prices on the Tallinn–Valga and Tallinn–Koidula routes will become cheaper," he noted.

The planned new train ticket price tariff is due to be published on Elron's website no later than January 19.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

