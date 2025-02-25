X!

Elron raising train ticket prices in Tallinn zones from March 1

Balti jaam, Tallinn's main railway station.
Balti jaam, Tallinn's main railway station.
Passenger train operator Elron will raise ticket prices on Tallinn's suburban trains from March 1.

As of March 1, prices will increase in the first zone of suburban lines (Tallinn-Pääsküla, Tallinn-Laagri, Tallinn-Valdeku, Tallinn-Vesse), where a full-price ticket purchased in advance via e-channels will rise from €1.80 to €2. Tickets bought on board will cost €2.10 starting March 1.

In zones two to five (Vesse-Tapa, Valdeku-Rapla, Laagri-Turba, Laagri-Keila, Laagri-Paldiski, Laagri-Kloogaranna) and for inter-zone travel, prices will remain the same.

Elron cited Estonian Railways' rising infrastructure costs and the increasing price of other of services and goods necessary for providing train travel as reasons behind the change.

A 30 percent discount is available on Elron trains for individuals up to 19 years old, those over 65, students, pensioners, individuals with partial or full incapacity for work, individuals over 17 with a severe or moderate disability, companions of disabled individuals under 16, and companions of individuals with profound disabilities.

Children under seven, disabled individuals under 16, individuals with profound disabilities, individuals with severe visual impairments, and companions of individuals with profound or severe visual impairments can travel for free on Elron trains.

Discounts do not apply in first-class carriages. Passengers eligible for discounted tickets must purchase a full-price ticket if traveling in first class.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

