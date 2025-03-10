X!

Hartman allocates €15 million to continue Haapsalu railway construction

One of Elron's signature orange trains at the Turba stop.
One of Elron's signature orange trains at the Turba stop. Source: Juhan Hepner / ERR
Before leaving her role as minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, Piret Hartman (SDE) allocated €15 million from her ministry's budget to start work on the next phase of the railway extension towards Rohuküla in Haapsalu Municipality.

"The railway is the backbone of our public transport system, so the extension of this line is very important," said Hartman. "This is an important component of the public transport reforms" Hartman added that the money could be used to extend the railway by seven kilometers. However, it is possible that the next minister of regional affairs will reverse Hartman's decision.

The construction of the new section would be part of the reconstruction of the railway line to Rohuküla. The preparatory work for the rehabilitation of the railway from Tallinn through Haapsalu to Rohuküla harbor has been fully completed up to Risti and building permits have been issued for all sections up to Rohuküla.

The Haapsalu-bound passenger train service has not been operational since September 1995, while the tracks were re-opened in 2004. In 2019, the Riisipere-Turba section of the former Haapsalu railway was restored.

Last fall, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said that due to the challenging financial situation, the state was struggling to find the money for the Haapsalu railway.

On Monday, the Reform Party decided to throw the Social Democratic Party out of the government coalition and continue governing with just Eesti 200.

