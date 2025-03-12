Climate minister cans departed regional minister's initiatives

Climate Minister Yoko Alender (Reform) has said that she is canceling several initiatives put in place by former Regional and Agriculture Minister Piret Hartman (SDE).

Hartman left office at the start of the week with the expulsion of SDE from the government, just after she had made a decision on the funding of the Haapsalu rail extension.

This project, which, in one of her final acts as minister, Hartman set aside €15 million for, has been canned.

The process of finding regional representatives and a regulation on the documentation required for loose-packaged food donations to food banks have all now also been canceled by Alender.

Alender is deputizing for Hartman until a new regional minister is appointed.

She said: "Today is certainly not the time to add bureaucracy to the food sector or to hire new people."

"And decisions regarding public transport should also be made in a way that benefits as many people as possible, given the limited resources," Alender went on, as rationale for her decision.

"In both mobility reform funding and the food sector, it should be up to the new minister to assess which changes are essential at this moment, considering the government's goal to reduce bureaucracy and stimulate the economy," the minister added.

Reform and Eesti 200 are to continue in office alone. Speculation has emerged that some ministries may be merged or see significant cuts, but no decisions on this have been announced yet.

The two parties are likely to draw up a new coalition agreement, given the existing one contained some of SDE's main policy aims.

