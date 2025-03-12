Two politicians from Reform and two from Eesti 200 to hash out new coalition deal

On Wednesday, the boards of the Reform Party and Eesti 200 decided to begin coalition negotiations. The official talks will start on Saturday. Representing the Reform Party in the negotiations will be Kristen Michal and Erkki Keldo, while Kristina Kallas and Margus Tsahkna will take part on behalf of Eesti 200.

"We will draft a coalition agreement within two weeks that will serve as the foundation for our actions. It will be concise, outlining key directions and priorities. This way, we can make decisions without delay to ensure security and foster economic growth," said Reform Party chair Kristen Michal.

"We will bring change with the new government. We will quickly make bold decisions to enhance economic competitiveness and reduce bureaucracy. For Eesti 200, it is crucial to agree on specific reform plans in areas such as governance, the adoption of digital solutions and artificial intelligence and the development of sports and culture as economic sectors. Therefore, we aim to finalize reform plans within the next two months," added Eesti 200 chair Kristina Kallas.

"Once the foundational agreement is in place, the sector leaders or responsible ministers from both parties will bring together parliament members, experts and interest groups to draft a more detailed policy document for each sector by May. This document will be approved by all parties involved, and we will periodically assess the progress made," Michal explained.

Hendrik Terras, a member of Eesti 200's parliamentary group, said that Eesti 200 leader Kristina Kallas and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna met with representatives of the Reform Party in the morning and agreed that the negotiations would follow a two-plus-two format, with Eesti 200 being represented by Kallas and Tsahkna. Depending on the topics discussed, experts from various fields will be brought into the negotiations.

"Today's focus is on agreeing on the process. Starting tomorrow, work will begin according to the agreed plan," said Terras.

ERR also asked Terras whether the number of ministerial positions for Eesti 200 would remain the same and whether he would be willing to take on a ministerial role if necessary.

"For me, the priority right now is to establish a substantive coalition agreement that best represents Estonia's interests. That should be the focus. I don't want to jump ahead — negotiations are still in the early stages," Terras said.

When asked whether Eesti 200 would seek additional ministerial positions, Terras responded: "Of course, we are entering the negotiations with the aim of implementing more of our policies. I believe that this will be taken into account, ensuring a strong spirit of cooperation and a reasonable agreement."

Reform Party spokesperson Kristofer Rennel told ERR that the Reform Party's delegation for the negotiations will include Prime Minister Kristen Michal and Minister of Economic Affairs Erkki Keldo.

