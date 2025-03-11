Prime minister: Reform's low rating reflects drift away from right-wing policies

A focus on right-wing policies will help improve support for the Reform Party, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said.

Speaking to "Ringvaade" the day that he and his party, along with coalition partner Eesti 200, ejected the Social Democrats (SDE) from government, Michal said that the low ratings of the Reform Party are public knowledge.

He said: "This kind of 16, 17, 18 [percent rating] has been with us since the end of 2023. It is no surprise to anyone. The ratings reflect this government's messages, how clear this government's plan is."

He also noted that addressing this is to be achieved by the now bipartite Reform-Eesti 200 coalition focusing on economically right-wing policies.

"Yes, the point that the Reform Party and the government are returning home [to right-wing policies] — this will bring us more supporters," Michal conceded.

"I hope to get their support for security, tax cuts, and the budget — I'm sure there will be plenty of political games as well. There is no need for illusions: Whereas on one side there is Isamaa and EKRE, and on the other, the Center Party and SDE, then the political maneuvering will be deafening. But we believe we can get support from there as well," Michal continued.

As for ministers and ministries, Michal said these personnel issues have not been addressed yet, hinting that cuts might be coming.

"This will take place in a few weeks. Content issues come first, but we cannot rule out that some ministries will be merged," Michal said.

Michal was also asked about Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu's actions and words through the split.

Reinsalu had rejected talk of an invitation to join the government.

"He once said that he would join the government, but [former prime minister] Kaja Kallas was not suitable," Michal said.

"Now he says he would join the government, but Michal is not suitable. It's like that joke: You would work, but you cannot, a your hands are balled into fists. When times are tough and the government is on the right, Isamaa voters would be interested in them being in government. But you can't force things," the prime minister went on.

Kristen Michal and Urmas Reinsalu discussed economic growth in the Riigikogu café, with Michal warning Reinsalu he was making a big mistake, and both agreeing that time would tell.

Reform and Eesti 200 ejected SDE from the coalition, they said, due to their declining support, and SDE's refusal to compromise on key issues such as voting rights and constitutional amendments, as well as due to the desire to pursue right-wing policies.

According to a recent survey, Reform polled at 11 percent, Eesti 200 at below 3 percent, compared with a rating of around 30 percent for Isamaa.

