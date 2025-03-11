X!

Reform Party, Eesti 200's coalition talks delegations not yet set

News
Eesti 200 chair Kristina Kallas and Reform Party chair Kristen Michal.
Eesti 200 chair Kristina Kallas and Reform Party chair Kristen Michal. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Reform Party and Eesti 200 have not yet decided on who will make up their delegations for upcoming government coalition talks. The first planning meeting between the two parties is scheduled for Wednesday, after which negotiations will proceed topic by topic.

"We need to move forward very quickly on security and economic issues — there are decisions there that have been waiting for a long time." Eesti 200 chair Kristina Kallas told ERR.

"We just need to go through them," she said, reiterating that she believes decisions in those two areas need to be made rather quickly.

"But insofar as we've exchanged opinions with the prime minister, we have a fairly shared understanding that we don't need long coalition talks regarding the economy and security; we already know what we want to do there," Kallas continued. "We have a shared understanding of how to proceed [on those matters], and for those we could already proceed to drafting specific decisions to reach an agreement on these basic principles over the next few weeks and then begin working on broader plans in other sectors."

The Eesti 200 chair stressed that the organization of government positions cannot be delayed either. "We can't drag this on for months — the government's ministerial positions need to be settled relatively quickly so that the government can start taking action," she acknowledged.

"For all the other areas where we need to set somewhat longer-term plans, we'd like to have more in-depth negotiations with experts and data-driven decision-making," Kallas added. "We'd do more thorough analyses than has typically been the case for coalition agreements."

The Eesti 200 board is meeting on Tuesday evening, and will decide who will represent the party in their coalition talks delegation.

Their delegation is likely to include party chair and current Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas, former party chair and current Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna as well as experts from relevant fields depending on the topics at hand.

"Yes, that will likely be the case," Kallas confirmed. "If the format for negotiations is likely two plus two, meaning two people from each party for talks regarding the quick topics like security, the economy and maybe also governance. But for other areas, we still need to involve experts from those fields."

The Reform Party hasn't decided on who will comprise their own delegation yet either.

"This will be determined by the party board at tomorrow morning's meeting," Reform Party spokesperson Kristofer Rennel told ERR.

According to Rennel, Reform's first meeting will be held Wednesday morning, where the party will determine its plan for the upcoming coalition talks with Eesti 200.

Two is a party, three is a crowd

Estonia's ruling coalition of the Reform Party, Eesti 200 and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) fell apart on Monday after SDE leader Lauri Läänemets said his party had been "thrown out" of the government.

Reform and Eesti 200 leaders have confirmed they plan to move ahead without a third partner and pursue more right-wing policy, which the Social Democrats had apparently been hindering.

The two parties combined have a narrow 52-vote majority in the 101-seat Riigikogu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Write with us!

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

Sebastein Leok performs strongly in Italian championship

15:48

Tallinn commissions BBC articles to market sustainable capital

15:15

Patrick Enok wins Savonlinna Rally SM2 class

15:04

Bolt wants to abolish calendar-year-based car tax calculation

14:49

Nora Maria London: How we killed the sacred

14:06

Explainer: Estonia's government reshuffle

14:04

Prosecution presents MP Mölder's criminal case file to defense lawyers

13:31

Estonian ambassador to US: Too soon to tell impact of Trump's Ukraine game plan

13:06

Reform Party, Eesti 200's coalition talks delegations not yet set

12:59

Latvia confirms espionage detainees are Estonian, Ukrainian citizens

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

10.03

Two-party Reform-Eesti 200 government to eliminate corporate income tax Updated

10.03

Chairman: The Social Democrats have been thrown out of the government Updated

10.03

Estonian court finds man guilty of justifying an international crime

10.03

Estonian Olympian Saskia Alusalu to give free skating lessons in Tallinn

10:24

Eesti 200 head on government overhaul: Some agencies need to be closed

10.03

The secret ingredient behind Tommy Cash's success?

09:57

President Karis formally dismisses SDE ministers from office

10.03

Hartman allocates €15 million to continue Haapsalu railway construction

COLLABORATIVE EUROPEAN NEWS PORTAL STARTS

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo