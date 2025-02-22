X!

Tallinn, Viimsi agree to further extend number 1 bus route

A city bus in snowy Central Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
A city bus in snowy Central Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The City of Tallinn and Viimsi Municipality signed a joint agreement Friday to extend Tallinn's number 1 bus, which currently runs to Viimsi Center, all the way to Vimka Hill.

All the necessary preparations to extend the bus route will be completed by September, according to a press release. Viimsi Municipality will establish a bus layover area and ensure the smooth operation of the extended route.

Tallinn, meanwhile, will provide the required support for the extension as well as integrate Viimsi's park and ride facility into Tallinn's parking network. This will make it easier for Viimsi residents to switch to public transport within their municipality, without first needing to drive to Pirita.

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) emphasized the importance of developing public transport to offer a real alternative to private cars and reduce car dependency in the entire Tallinn metro area.

"Since a large number of cars entering Tallinn come from neighboring municipalities, we need to implement solutions together," Ossinovski said. "That's why we are focusing on extending bus routes beyond city limits. From previous experience, we can clearly see that fast and convenient public transport encourages people to leave their cars at home more often."

Viimsi Municipal Mayor Illar Lemetti (Reform) also welcomed the development, noting that extending this bus route to the capital has been a long-awaited improvement.

"We have already received positive feedback from local residents about this plan," Lemetti confirmed.

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) and Viimsi Municipal Mayor Illar Lemetti (Reform) on Friday. Source: Aleksandr Guzhov/Tallinn Strategic Management Office

"The extended route will now serve Viimsi Artium, the state high school and several other educational institutions, significantly improving mobility for many Viimsi residents," he explained. "Integrating with the park and ride system will also further encourage public transport use."

Cooperation between the city and the municipality have already previously led to the extension of the number 1 bus to Viimsi Center as well as the launch of the number 95 night bus last January.

Tallinn's development strategy "Tallinn 2035" and its Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan aim to create a unified transport network and seamless transfer options in cooperation with Harju County local governments and the state government, the city said.

In addition to extending the number 1 bus in Viimsi, discussions are also ongoing to improve bus connections with Harku, Rae and Saue municipalities, such as extending the number 25 bus to Tabasalu and introducing a new bus route connecting Peetri and Ülemiste City.

Efforts to improve inter-municipal connections are also supported by the agreement signed at the end of January between the City of Tallinn ahd the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture for the introduction of a unified ticket or fare system.

This system would allow both Tallinn residents and people from nearby municipalities to travel on trains, city buses and regional bus routes using a single ticket, improving the accessibility and convenience of public transport.

Editor: Aili Vahtla



