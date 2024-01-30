Third of Tallinn night bus passengers use new Viimisi and Pääsküla routes

Starting this January, Tallinn's night buses will operate all year round. In addition to the four night bus routes trialed in the Estonian capital last year, two new routes to Pääsküla and Viimsi have been added. Approximately 4,400 people used the night buses in January, averaging 1,100 passengers each weekend.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said data collected in January shows that although passenger numbers were lower than last summer or fall, there is consistent demand for night bus services on all routes.

"A decrease in passengers during the winter is expected. The number of passengers is fairly evenly distributed between Saturday and Sunday nights, with Sunday night being slightly more popular. The highest number of users continue to be on the Lasnamäe and Mustamäe night bus routes, but people have also discovered the new routes to Viimsi and Vana-Pääsküla, which were used by one-third of all night bus passengers in January," Svet said.

The January data also indicated that approximately 46 percent of night bus users traveled the night from Friday into Saturday, with the remaining 54 percent using the service on Saturday night into Sunday.

The most popular time for night bus users was between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. with the highest number of passengers on the services departing at 1 a.m.

From January 1, there are six night bus routes in Tallinn: route no. 91 to Mustamäe, no. 92 to Väike-Õismäe, no. 93 to Pelguranna, no. 94 to Priisle, no. 95 to Viimsi Keskus, and no. 96 to Vana-Pääsküla.

All Tallinn night bus routes travel from the Balti Jaam station in the center of the city and radiate to outlying areas of the capital, or even slightly beyond. The night buses operate in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday, departing at 30-minute intervals from 12.30 a.m. until 3.30 a.m.

Timetables can be found at bus stops in the city and online here.

€830,000 has been allocated from the City of Tallinn's 2024 budget for the running of the service. The Viimsi route is co-funded by Viimsi Municipality for the part of the service provided within its territory.

