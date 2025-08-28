Tallinn–Viimsi bus extended to Vimka Ski Center from September 1

Starting Monday, September 1, Tallinn's number 1 bus to Viimsi will be extended to reach Vimka Ski Center.

The newly extended route will also serve the Karulaugu and Krillimäe stops in Viimsi, while inbound buses will continue to stop at the Viimsi keskus 2 stop. A turnaround will be built at the new terminus by Viimsi Municipality.

"The longer route will make commuting between the city and municipality more convenient for many," said Viimsi Municipal Mayor Illar Lemetti.

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said this route extension is the first step toward a wider regional network that will make commuting between the metro area and the capital easier, with work still underway to improve bus connections with Harku, Rae and Saue municipalities.

"Later this year, the city and the state will launch a joint Harju County travel card, which will significantly simplify public transport use in the metropolitan area and allow Tallinn residents to ride county buses within the city for free," he added.

Viimsi Park and Ride joins network

The Park and Ride lot on Hundi tänav in Viimsi joined Tallinn's network earlier this month, letting commuters continue into the city for free.

Drivers with at least €3 loaded on their bus pass can park at the lot and tap their pass on the bus — both parking and the round-trip ride are free.

Visit the City of Tallinn's website for public transport schedules and separate park and ride instructions.

--

