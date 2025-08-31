Tallinn's public transport switches to winter timetable from September

From September 1, Tallinn's public transport will switch to the autumn–winter timetable, bringing changes to many bus and tram lines.

Timetables, routes and stops can be found at transport.tallinn.ee.

Additionally, bus line No. 1 will be extended in Viimsi to Vimka Hill, and two new bus lines will start operating until the end of the year: No. 8A (Viru keskus– Äigrumäe) and No. 47 (Airport – Peetri School).

A new inbound Vahepere stop will be added to bus line No. 25 and an inbound Lutsu stop to bus line No. 27.

