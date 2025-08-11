X!

Tallinn launching new bus route in September

A new bus line running between Mähe aedlinn and Viru keskus will launch in Tallinn from September 1 and takes into account feedback from residents.

The new – Bus No. 8A – will operate at 30-minute intervals from 6:30 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. in the morning and from 2:30 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. in the afternoon.

The route will run: Viru keskus– Narva maantee – Pirita tee – Merivälja tee – Randvere tee – Pärnamäe tee – Äigrumäe tee.

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said bus line 8 will remain in its current form, but an additional 8A route will take feedback into consideration. Bus line No. 8 was recently rerouted via Reidi tee.

"The number of passengers has grown significantly compared to before, and many passengers are satisfied with the change, as it created a direct connection to, for example, the harbor area and Balti jaam station. However, at various community meetings, there has been a wish to restore service along Narva maantee, especially from families with children who attend schools in the city centre," Järvan explained.

Timetables will be available next week at transport.tallinn.ee. You can see the new route here.

Editor: Helen Wright

