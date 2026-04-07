New Maxima supermarket to be built in Tallinn's Pirita

A new commercial center will be built at Merivälja tee in Pirita, which will include a Maxima store, after Tallinn City Government adopted a detailed plan that has been disputed for several years.

The plans for Merivälja tee 80 have been in dispute between Pirita District Administrative Council and Tallinn City Government since 2015.

Local residents opposed the construction of the center from the start, arguing that it would bring construction noise, light pollution at night, noise from loading goods, a significant increase in traffic, and parking on internal neighborhood streets.

The architectural competition was held in 2021 and was won by the design "Mere" by Moi OÜ, authored by architect Margus Paut.

This was later disputed by Pirita council, who said the functions of the planned building do not correspond to the public interest in establishing a center building in the area.

The new Merivälja center in Pirita, where Maxima will also be located. Source: MOI OÜ/Tallinna LV

A public survey showed residents wanted to see a café, a gym, a playroom, and a restaurant.

However, even in March 2025, the Pirita District Administrative Council did not agree with the proposed solution, and the Pirita District Government maintained the same position.

Compared to the initial solution, the planning area has been reduced.

The demolition of a terraced house located at Puki tee 31 has been abandoned and the commercial building will now include a neighborhood center. Most parking is planned for an underground parking level, with a smaller portion planned in front of the building.

Now that the detailed plan has been adopted, the district government will organize a public display of the plan.

The Merivälja center at Merivälja tee 80, where Maxima will also be located. Source: MOI OÜ/Tallinna LV

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