Tallinn night buses see surge in popularity with over 135,000 users in 2025

A Tallinn night bus.
A Tallinn night bus. Source: Albert Trüüvaart
Last year, approximately 135,200 trips were made on Tallinn's night buses – an increase of over a third from 2024. The most popular routes were those heading to Mustamäe, Priisle and Vana-Pääsküla.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor for Transport Joel Jesse, the statistics confirm that night-time public transport is a necessity for the city's residents and that they trust it.

"It has to be possible to move around the city smoothly and safely at night, regardless of whether you are coming home from work or out enjoying your free time. Night-time lines are an option available to everyone for those purposes, without the need to rely on other solutions," said Jesse.

The most popular month for users of Tallinn's night buses was in August with nearly 17,710 trips made. The least demand was seen in February, when only around 7,200 trips were made.

This distribution is broadly similar to the figures for 2024. However, in 2025, several thousand more trips were made every month when compared to the previous year.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Joel Jesse. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

While in 2024 the number of trips taken exceeded 10,000 in only two months of the year, from May 2025 onwards, the number of trips never fell below 10,000 a month.

The most popular night lines were the 91 to Mustamäe, 94 to Priisle and 96 to Vana-Pääsküla. Those lines also had the highest passenger numbers in 2024.

Line 95 towards Viimsi, which is used most during the Õllesummer festival, also proved popular.

According to the City of Tallinn, the data from the past two years shows night-time public transport in the Estonian capital is competitive, with demand expected to grow further in 2026.

There are currently a total of six night bus routes in Tallinn.

Buses depart at 30-minute intervals between 1:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at 30-minute intervals.

More information about Tallinn night buses, including the most up-to-date timetables, is available here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

