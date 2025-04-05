Keila gearing up for major expansion in retail space

In western Harju County, the city of Keila is on the cusp of a retail boom, with not one, but two new shopping centers on the way — one anchored by a Cooper supermarket, the other by Rimi. Adding to the momentum, discount retailer Lidl is also building its own store in town.

Keila Vesiveski Center, which is being developed by Rimi, plans to open its doors in October. Rimi Estonia CEO Kristel Mets told ERR that construction is proceeding on schedule; the building will soon be fully enclosed, and interior work will begin.

The new building will include a total of approximately 2,800 square meters of retail and service space. The first floor will feature a Rimi supermarket and Benu pharmacy, while the anchor tenant on the second floor will be 24-7 Fitness, which will occupy half of that floor.

A lease has already been signed with a food vendor offering Asian cuisine, and while negotiations with other potential tenants are still ongoing, plans for the second floor also include a children's playroom and family restaurant or cafe.

Construction is also underway alongside Paldiski maantee, where the future Keila Center will be located between Keila Health Center and the industrial park. According to center director Irina Kadõrko, the new mall is expected to open sometime next March, and tenants have already been secured for most of the space.

"More than 80 percent has been leased," Kadõrko confirmed.

The 13,000-square-meter mall will include a Coop supermarket, a 24-7 Fitness gym and a movie theater, as well as Sportland, Sinsay, a pharmacy, a pet store, a jewelry store, an optical store and two restaurants — one specializing in meat dishes and the other in Asian cuisine.

The mall will also feature a children's play area, which Kadõrko said is set to become the largest play area in Keila.

"I have no doubt there will be enough customers," she added regarding both new shopping centers.

Rimi Estonia's CEO agreed, noting that Keila and the surrounding area are developing rapidly, and that it is an important business region in the western part of Harju County.

"Competition in that area will definitely be tough, but that will also push all market participants to do their best," Mets highlighted. "For local residents, it's a clear win — more choices and better offers."

She added that Vesiveski Center's potential customers will include not only Keila residents, but also those living in new nearby housing developments as well as people passing through the area.

In addition to the two malls, Keila will also be getting a Lidl store. The German-owned discount retail chain began construction on Põhjakaare tänav last fall, and the building is expected to be completed sometime this year.

Lidl's Keila store will offer nearly 1,400 square meters of retail space.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!