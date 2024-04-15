Lidl expanding to smaller Estonian cities

German retail chain Lidl is expanding across Estonia to Kuressaare, Võru, Viljandi, Valga, and Keila in the coming months.

Lidl, which entered the Estonian market in 2022, has 13 stores in Estonia's larger cities. Six are located in Tallinn, and the others in Tartu, Pärnu, Narva, Jõhvi and Rakvere.

Lidl Estonia's spokesperson Katrin Seppel told ERR they will open the next store in Kuressaare on the island of Saaremaa. The company is currently looking for employees.

"In the near future, stores will be opened in Võru, Viljandi, Valga and Keila. In Tallinn, two new stores will be opened – in T1 shopping center and on Mustamäe road, and in Tartu, a third store will be opened in the city center," Seppel described future plans.

She said the competition is intense.

"There is a fierce battle for both customers and staff. However, we believe we have found our place here," Seppel said.

Since the start of the year, Lidl publically advertised its salaries and has almost 600 staff members in Estonia.

In the 2022/2023 financial year, the company had a turnover of €137 million and losses of €28.4 million, due to investments and related processes.

