Lidl expanding to smaller Estonian cities

News
Shopping carts at a Lidl store in Tallinn.
Shopping carts at a Lidl store in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

German retail chain Lidl is expanding across Estonia to Kuressaare, Võru, Viljandi, Valga, and Keila in the coming months.

Lidl, which entered the Estonian market in 2022, has 13 stores in Estonia's larger cities. Six are located in Tallinn, and the others in Tartu, Pärnu, Narva, Jõhvi and Rakvere.

Lidl Estonia's spokesperson Katrin Seppel told ERR they will open the next store in Kuressaare on the island of Saaremaa. The company is currently looking for employees.

"In the near future, stores will be opened in Võru, Viljandi, Valga and Keila. In Tallinn, two new stores will be opened – in T1 shopping center and on Mustamäe road, and in Tartu, a third store will be opened in the city center," Seppel described future plans.

She said the competition is intense.

"There is a fierce battle for both customers and staff. However, we believe we have found our place here," Seppel said.

Since the start of the year, Lidl publically advertised its salaries and has almost 600 staff members in Estonia.

In the 2022/2023 financial year, the company had a turnover of €137 million and losses of €28.4 million, due to investments and related processes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:54

Tallinn's city media papers, TV channels to stop at end of May

18:25

Lidl expanding to smaller Estonian cities

18:24

Russia reciprocally expels Estonian diplomat

17:55

Baltic MPs call for more sanctions on Iran after Israel attacks

17:23

Deputy mayor: Tallinn mulling building parking garages in sleeping districts

16:52

Tallinn unveils plans for new Põhja-Tallinn school development

16:32

New Tallinn city leaders not planning to completely ditch kindergarten fees

16:18

17-year-old Estonian Jaspar Vaher second at ERC Junior rally in Hungary

15:40

Folk trio Trad.Attack! kick off tenth anniversary year with Estonian tour

15:01

Bats hibernating in basements, cellars mapped at 79 sites around Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.04

Bolt's cheaper taxi fares hit drivers' pockets

14.04

Gallery: City council elects Jevgeni Ossinovski new mayor of Tallinn

08:16

General: Russia deploying amoeba tactics

14.04

Estonian resident aboard ship seized by Iranian forces in Hormuz Strait

08:38

Shoplifting up by a third in Estonia over past few years

14:40

Estonia still seeking air defenses from NATO allies

14:59

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo