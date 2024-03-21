Lidl to open store in Tallinn's T1 mall

News
News

The German discount chain store Lidl will open in T1 shopping center in Tallinn's Ülemiste later this year. Supermarket Selver will continue to operate at the mall.

Lidl Eesti announced on Thursday that it has signed an agreement with T1 owner, Lintgen OÜ and construction work will soon begin.

Lidl spokesperson Katrin Seppel told ERR the store will be located on the first floor and will replace home appliance retailer OnOff in a 1,400 space.

Selver's spokesperson Mariann Järvela confirmed its store will continue in the mall.

Lidl has opened 13 stores across the country over the last two years. This will be the first Lidl supermarket located in a shopping center in Estonia. 

T1 opened in 2018 and declared bankruptcy three years later. After two failed attempts to sell the mall, it was purchased for €55 million in 2021 by Lintgen Adjacent Investments S.à.rl.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:21

Ossinovski: SDE split over continuing with Center Party in Tallinn

20:25

Estonia introduces legislation to regulate cryptocurrency providers

19:42

Differences in Abilities festival brings performing arts to disabled

19:00

Ilves: Rutte becoming NATO chief would confirm disregard for Eastern Europe

18:26

Prosecutor demands 6 months prison sentence for desecrating national anthem

17:31

Tiny Southeastern Estonian high school closures threat to Võro language

17:17

Watch live: Nordic Investment Bank discusses future in Tallinn

17:15

Tallinn City Council members launch no-confidence motion against mayor

16:54

Justice minister formally appoints Kristjan Siigur as new circuit court chair

16:16

ERR in Berlin: Pessimism reigns over prospects of German economic recovery

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07:34

Kroonika: Foreign ministry social media 'influencer' India trip paid for by state

11:10

Kallas: Russia defeat in Ukraine necessary to avoid World War III

13:03

Estonian team ready for tough Euro 2024 play-off against Poland

15:56

Lidl to open store in Tallinn's T1 mall

19.03

Estonia expelling Russian embassy employee

20.03

Broken undersea cable reported between Vormsi, mainland Estonia

10:36

SEB customer brings in nearly €13,000 in coins

20.03

Tallinn's Stroomi to get beach house with observation deck next year

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo