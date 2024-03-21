Lidl to open store in Tallinn's T1 mall

The German discount chain store Lidl will open in T1 shopping center in Tallinn's Ülemiste later this year. Supermarket Selver will continue to operate at the mall.

Lidl Eesti announced on Thursday that it has signed an agreement with T1 owner, Lintgen OÜ and construction work will soon begin.

Lidl spokesperson Katrin Seppel told ERR the store will be located on the first floor and will replace home appliance retailer OnOff in a 1,400 space.

Selver's spokesperson Mariann Järvela confirmed its store will continue in the mall.

Lidl has opened 13 stores across the country over the last two years. This will be the first Lidl supermarket located in a shopping center in Estonia.

T1 opened in 2018 and declared bankruptcy three years later. After two failed attempts to sell the mall, it was purchased for €55 million in 2021 by Lintgen Adjacent Investments S.à.rl.

