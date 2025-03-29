X!

Tallinn-Tartu rail line work temporarily changes schedules

News
Passengers and Elron passenger trains at Tallinn's Baltic Station (Balti jaam).
Passengers and Elron passenger trains at Tallinn's Baltic Station (Balti jaam). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

From this coming Tuesday, rail schedules on the Tallinn-Tartu line are to change, as a result of renovation and electrification work.

Replacement buses will be introduced on the over 50-kilometer stretch of route from Tamsalu to Jõgeva.

The changes affect two morning and two evening departures, from April 1 to April 25 inclusive.

Spokesperson for rail operator Elron, Kristo Mäe, said: "The infrastructure owner AS Eesti Raudtee is continuing the major renovation and electrification of the railway between Tapa and Tartu, so that new Škoda electric trains can be introduced to the Tallinn – Tartu line, to operate at higher speeds."

"The change affects two morning and two evening departures between Tallinn and Tartu. Regular passengers should certainly check the schedules, since the arrival and departure times for these four departures have also changed," Mäe went on.

Tartu – Tallinn

According to the changes, the first Tartu – Tallinn train of the day will depart at 5:18 a.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.
On the remaining days, it will depart at its usual time of 6:02 a.m.
Additionally, replacement buses will serve the Jõgeva – Tamsalu section of the route.
The final Tartu – Tallinn train of the day (usual departure time 8:50 p.m.) will depart from Tartu at 8:16 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and will again be served by a replacement bus service between Jõgeva and Tamsalu. The train will arrive in Tallinn at a quarter past midnight, compared with its usual arrival time of 11:59 p.m.

Tallinn – Tartu

The 8:14 p.m. Tallinn – Tartu departure will also be served by a replacement bus on the Jõgeva – Tamsalu section on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, arriving at the destination at 11:43 p.m. (compared with the usual time of 10:57 p.m.).

The last Tallinn – Tartu train of the day, departing at 9:39 p.m., will be served by the same Jõgeva – Tamsalu replacement bus service on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, arriving at the destination at 12:35 a.m. (usual time midnight).

No schedule changes are to take place on Mondays.

On Saturday, April 26, the schedule will be amended again, due to the same ongoing work on the line.

The work involves rail straightening and other renovation, as well as electrification.
In cooperation with the infrastructure owner, efforts have been made to find repair times that cause the least disruption to daily passenger traffic, Elron says.

Elron's passenger information page is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

