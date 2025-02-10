Price drops for Tallinn-Vilnius train joint ticket

Baltic train operators have launched a cheaper joint ticket for the new Tallinn-Vilnius route and from today (February 10) it will no longer be necessary to change trains in Riga.

Starting from Monday, a PESA 730 ML train leased from Lithuanian passenger train operator LTG Link will be operated from the Estonian border Valga to Vilnius.

There will no longer be a need to change trains in the Latvian capital, although it will still be necessary to change trains at Valga.

The PESA 730 ML train is more comfortable and has catering facilities, Elron said.

Additionally, from Monday, it will be possible to buy a joint direct ticket for €39 across all three countries.

At the moment buying each ticket separately – the only option when the connection was launched last month – costs €53.50.

Tickets covering two or one country must be purchased separately from each passenger train operator.

At the moment, you can only buy the joint ticket from Lithuania's LTG Link website. Elron said the option will soon be added to it's own website.

More information can be found here on the Elron website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!