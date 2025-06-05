Cross border local bus services to run between Estonia, Latvia from July

"Experimental" bus services between Latvia and Estonia are planned to start in July and will ease the process of crossing the border in both countries for travelers.

There will be two routes launching on July 1: Valka–Valga and Ikla–Ainaži–Salacgrīva, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reported.

The project was initiated by Estonia and after a 12-month trial period, the routes will be evaluated to see if they are popular with passengers.

In talks with the Estonians, there have been suggestions to extend the routes to other cities, said Andris Zunde, head of the Salacgrīva Association in Limbaži Municipality.

The bus stop in Ikla. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR News

"The Estonian goal is that if this experiment is successful and all parties are satisfied, the idea is to extend the route to Limbaži, perhaps to Cēsis, and who knows, maybe even further," he said.

Information on bus timetables, ticket purchase options, and available discounts will be available before the routes open.

The two countries are trying to strengthen cross border travel options and earlier this year the train timetable was coordinated to allow easier travel on the Tallinn–Valga–Riga line.

Testing of Estonia's trains has also been carried out and it is hoped a much-delayed Tartu–Riga connection will open this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!