X!

Cross border local bus services to run between Estonia, Latvia from July

News
The Latvian border.
The Latvian border. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR News
News

"Experimental" bus services between Latvia and Estonia are planned to start in July and will ease the process of crossing the border in both countries for travelers.

There will be two routes launching on July 1: Valka–Valga and Ikla–Ainaži–Salacgrīva, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reported.

The project was initiated by Estonia and after a 12-month trial period, the routes will be evaluated to see if they are popular with passengers.

In talks with the Estonians, there have been suggestions to extend the routes to other cities, said Andris Zunde, head of the Salacgrīva Association in Limbaži Municipality.

The bus stop in Ikla. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR News

"The Estonian goal is that if this experiment is successful and all parties are satisfied, the idea is to extend the route to Limbaži, perhaps to Cēsis, and who knows, maybe even further," he said.

Information on bus timetables, ticket purchase options, and available discounts will be available before the routes open.

The two countries are trying to strengthen cross border travel options and earlier this year the train timetable was coordinated to allow easier travel on the Tallinn–Valga–Riga line.

Testing of Estonia's trains has also been carried out and it is hoped a much-delayed Tartu–Riga connection will open this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:55

Estonia expels Russian citizen to 'prevent and obstruct security threats'

14:53

Get your pet microchipped for free at Tallinn Old Town Days

14:20

Tallinn's Russian Theater to announce new name next week

13:46

Estonian folktronica act Duo Ruut to play UK's Glastonbury Festival

13:24

Estonian language phone scams becoming more common

12:41

Anett Kontaveit back on court in French Open Legends matches

12:25

Cross border local bus services to run between Estonia, Latvia from July

11:39

Italy to deploy SAMP/T air defense system to Estonia

11:14

Sander Raieste on form for Baskonia in Spain's basketball quarterfinals

10:41

Tallinn's historic Krulli Quarter undergoing major redevelopment

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.06

Estonia to house up to 600 Swedish criminals under new prison lease agreement

03.06

Tallinn to launch new city master plan after 25 years

04.06

Estonia votes to leave Ottawa anti-personnel landmine ban convention Updated

08:57

Riigikogu weighing up simplification of 'confusing' public holidays system

03.06

New BBQ area opens at Tallinn's Stroomi beach

04.06

US rare weapons youtuber investigates Estonia's ill-fated 'Arsenal' submachine gun

07:58

Estonia's €20 million 'drone wall' will also combat smuggling

04.06

Feature: First Estonian flag, hidden for decades, turns 141

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo