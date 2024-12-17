Synchronized train services to improve links between Tartu and rest of Baltics

From January 6, the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian passenger train operators are set to synchronize their timetables, making it much easier to travel by train between the three Baltic countries. The harmonization of the timetables will particularly improve international connections between the other Baltic countries and Tartu and Southern Estonia.

"The Tallinn-Tartu-Riga-Vilnius connection will begin with two connections, whereby passengers will initially have to buy tickets online or on the train separately from each train operator. However, we have also begun work on creating a common ticketing solution," said Elron management board chair Lauri Betlem.

According to Betlem, the synchronization of the trainlines offers the greatest value to the people of southern Estonia and Tartu, as the region currently has few external connections.

"In terms of both journey times and ticket prices, the Tartu to Riga train service is competitive compared to the alternatives. At the same time, the connection will also certainly be of value to the residents of Central Estonia, whose opportunities to travel to Latvia and Lithuania are now rather modest," he added.

Map of Baltic rail services. Source: AS Eesti Liinirongid

More information about train times is available (in Estonian) here and here.

Timetable for trains connecting Tallinn and Vilnius from January 6, Source: Elron

