Tallinn-Vilnius passenger train connection launches on Monday

The train connection between Tallinn and Vilnius launched on January 6, 2025.
The train connection between Tallinn and Vilnius launched on January 6, 2025.
A new passenger train link between the Baltic capitals, operated by Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian rail carriers, started operating on Monday (January 6.)

The journey will take around 10.5 hours in total and tickets for each leg must be bought separately from each carrier: Vilnius-Riga from LTG Link, Riga-Valga from Vivi, and Valga-Tallinn from Elron.

The management of all three carriers will ride the train on Monday to assess the benefits of the route, Latvian national broadcaster LSM reported.

Two transfers are still needed one in Riga and the other in Valga, with a connection time of 12-19 minutes. 

You can see the timetable here.

Editor: Helen Wright

