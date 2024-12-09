X!

Baltic train operators to align timetables from January

News
A train at Tartu Station.
A train at Tartu Station. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian national train service operators Elron, Vivi and LTG Link are beginning to synchronize their timetables to offer passengers better opportunities to travel by passenger train between the Baltic countries. From January 6, it will become possible to travel from Tallinn to Vilnius via Tartu and Riga with just two changes of train.

"I am pleased that we have found a solution together with our Latvian and Lithuanian colleagues to ensure better and smoother cross-border train connections in the near future," said Estonian Minister of Rural Affairs and Agriculture Piret Hartmann (SDE).

"The alignment of the timetables of the three countries' passenger train operators is particularly important for Southern Estonia, as it will help, among other things, to reduce peripheral depopulation, boost local businesses and strengthen the unity of the Baltic countries," Hartman added.

According to Elron management board chair Lauri Betlem, the Baltic countries are strongly interconnected, both historically and economically, and therefore the passenger train connections between Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have to be significantly improved.

"In principle, it is still possible to travel by train between the three countries, but this has been the case more in theory than in practice. However, the timetables that will come into force from the beginning of the year will make it more convenient to change trains. We are also continuing preparations for a direct connection between Tartu and Riga. However, in the meantime, we have reached an agreement with our Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts on the alignment of  timetables."

From the end of 2023, there has been a daily passenger train service between Vilnius and Riga, which, according to Kristina Meide, CEO of Lithuanian passenger train operator LTG Link, has proved to be a success.

"International routes from Vilnius to Riga and Warsaw are important for passengers. We hope that with the new connection to Tallinn and the university city of Tartu we will be able to meet the needs of passengers more successfully," said Meide. "What is important is that we have a common goal and vision to provide sustainable and more convenient transport options for the people of the three countries."

Tallinn -Tartu - Riga - Vilnius train route. Source: City of Tartu

According to Raitis Nešpors, board chair of Latvian train operator Pasažieru Vilciensi (Vivi), all three Baltic passenger train operators are united by a clear goal to improve pan-Baltic connections.

"As a result of this close cooperation, we will be able to offer Baltic residents a service between Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn as early as the beginning of next year," Nešpors said.

"From December 15, we will adjust our Riga-Valga diesel train departure times to match the Lithuanian operator's diesel train arrival times from Vilnius to Riga. From January 6, an additional diesel train belonging to the Estonian operator Elron will start to serve passengers from Valga to Tartu and from there to Tallinn. Its timetable has also been adjusted," he added.

With the launch of the Tallinn-Tartu-Riga-Vilnius service with two connections, passengers will initially have to buy separate tickets online or on the train for each leg of the journey from the different operators.

However, work has begun to eventually introduce a common ticketing solution for the entire route.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

Baltic train operators to align timetables from January

