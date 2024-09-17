Elron wants to launch Tartu-Riga line in spring 2025

Elron hopes to launch a train connection between Tartu and Riga in Spring 2025 if the government allocates funding to the project.

It was initially hoped the line would open in October 2024, but Elron has now postponed the connection indefinitely after certifying Estonian trains on Latvian railways proved more complicated than expected.

The last time the route was operational was 11 years ago.

"Initially we knew that we could manage with a so-called additional certification procedure, but in the meantime, it has become clear that we need to do a completely new certification to allow trains to run in Latvia," Lauri Betlem, chairman of Elron's board, told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

At the moment, Estonian and Latvian trains both stop in Valga on the border and passengers must change trains. But officials say the process could be easier.

"If we could harmonise the timetable of Latvian and Estonian trains, i.e. make the time between connections as short as possible and make it possible to buy one ticket. It would certainly be a step in the right direction if such an option could be implemented.," said Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform).

Valga train station, at the border of Estonia of Latvia. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR

But work is still being done to get Estonian trains to Riga.

"This is the Tallinn-Tartu-Valga extension. The train that currently stays overnight in Valka will continue on to Riga in the evening, stay overnight and then return in the morning," Betlem said.

One train a day, traveling to Riga in the evening and back in the morning, would need approximately €1 million in state subsidies per year, according to forecasts.

Both Elron and the City of Tartu hope the government will fund the line.

"The Warsaw-Vilnius train is running very well. The mayor of Riga is very happy about the Vilnius-Riga train, saying they have not seen so many Lithuanian tourists in a long time. The Riga-Tartu-Tallinn train is likely to have a similar positive impact on exchanges between our two neighboring countries and on tourism development," Klaas said.

"We are waiting for a funding decision from the government, and for our part we will do everything we can to get these trains running as soon as possible. Today's target is that this could happen in spring next year," said Betlem.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!