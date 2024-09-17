Estonian government comes up with €2 million for Tartu-Riga train

Valga Railway Station at the Estonian-Latvian border.
Valga Railway Station at the Estonian-Latvian border. Source: Helen Wright/ERR
The Estonian government decided at its meeting Tuesday to allocate €2 million to Elron for the launch of the Tartu-Riga passenger rail link, meaning that the planned new line could enter service next spring.

"The Riga line is of significant importance for both Tartu as well as all of Estonia in improving regional accessibility," said Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Piret Hartman (SDE). "The Tartu-Riga rail line will improve quality of life in Southern Estonia, as it will boost the region's attractiveness as a place to live and for business."

Launching the rail link to Riga will also open Southern Estonia up beyond Estonia's borders, she added.

Elron has most recently expressed hopes that trains will start running between Estonia's second city and the Latvian capital in spring 2025.

One train a day, departing for Riga in the evening and returning to Tartu in the morning, is projected to need approximately €1 million in government subsidies annually.

Previously aiming for this October, the launch of the Tartu-Riga rail line has been delayed by the process for certifying Estonian trains for operation on Latvian railways, which turned out to be more complicated than expected, ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Monday.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

