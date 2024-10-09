X!

Estonian Railways needs to cut €15 million

News
Railway tracks.
Railway tracks. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

State-owned companies are required to cut costs in the same way as ministries. For example, Estonian Railways will need to reduce its budget by €15 million. Due to the government's increased dividend expectations, the State Forest Management Center (RMK) may have to lay off 80 employees.

Estonian Railways has been tasked by the Ministry of Climate to reduce its costs by €15 million over the next four years.

"We need to review our entire cost base and make cuts in various areas, from railway maintenance expenses to employee-related costs. We are currently in a significant investment period, during which we will invest over €500 million in railway renewal over five years, and we need employees for this. On the other hand, the number of employees at Estonian Railways has already been reduced by more than 10 percent in the last five years. We are operating efficiently today, so we do not have a major layoff plan at the moment. However, we are forced to freeze wages, meaning we will not be able to increase salaries," explained Andrus Kimber, deputy chairman of the board of Estonian Railways.

Most of Estonia's major state-owned companies, from Rail Baltic to the Port of Tallinn, fall under the Ministry of Climate's jurisdiction. State-owned companies are required to make the same level of cuts as government ministries.

"Five percent in 2025, 8 percent in 2026 and 10 percent in 2027. The initial savings will come from reduced subsidies, but these are often smaller than the cuts required, so additional reductions in operating costs will also be necessary in these companies," explained Keit Kasemets, secretary general of the Ministry of Climate.

Nordica, Operail and Saarte Liinid will be exempt from these cuts. Elering is not a state-budgeted company and the government does not interfere with the Port of Tallinn, as it is a publicly traded company.

Additionally, the government intends to increase dividend payments from its companies. "There is not much room to increase dividends. In 2025, the dividend volume in the state budget has been increased by €1.6 million," Kasemets said.

RMK has not received a cost-cutting directive, but due to the state's increased dividend expectations, the company will need to find areas for savings. RMK Director Mikk Marran stated that the company has issued a preliminary warning to the Unemployment Insurance Fund regarding the potential layoff of 80 employees.

"Our directive to managers was to identify savings across all areas, targeting around 10 percent. The exact areas where these savings will come from are yet to be determined, but I must say we aim to cut about 10 percent from labor costs," Marran said.

Tallinn Airport is in a similar situation, with the government also setting higher dividend expectations for the company.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:27

Mihhail Kõlvart: There will be no tax stability

16:04

Hanna Lisette Aabna has eyes set on rallying's peak levels

15:28

Deliberation of water park death starts in Pärnu County Court

15:18

Deputy mayor on walking back snow clearing pledge: Money does not grow on trees

14:55

Ülle Madise: I need no theater to remind me life is nasty, brutish and short

14:48

Minister: Nordica sale has been obstructed by SAS contract

14:18

Future of Tehumardi 'broken sword' monument revisited on battle's 80th anniversary

14:03

Historian: Estonia Theater annex should be smaller or the theater relocated

13:38

Economy ministry scraps plan for diverse employer label

12:58

Marilin Eessalu and Halliki Krenin: Business freedom needs limiting in climate crisis

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.10

Experts: Russia's rising losses caused by Ukraine's new weapons, failed offensive

07.10

Changing status of Russian proper names in Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08.10

2024 temporary residence permit quota still hundreds short of being filled

08.10

Kylie Minogue announces Tallinn tour date

07:59

Investigators can no longer use telecoms data as criminal evidence

08.10

International study: Estonia grows as a knowledge economy

08.10

Lithuanian citizen who burgled homes in Pärnu, Tartu counties to stand trial

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo