RMK to cut around 80 jobs

News
RMK worker.
RMK worker. Source: RMK
News

The State Forest Management Center (RMK) plans to make approximately 80 redundancies to help meet its goal of reducing costs by 10 percent next year. The agency employs over 700 people.

Chairman of the Management Board Mikk Marran said RMK has been tasked with reducing costs by approximately 10 percent compared to this year. The 2025 budget is currently being drafted.

"The owner's dividend expectations are high, and additional taxation is looming. As a result, we are exploring every possible way to optimize our operations and become even more efficient in every area," Marran said.

He noted that all RMK structural units are searching for cost-saving measures to enhance efficiency, targeting both operational and personnel expenses.

"Since RMK employs more than 700 people, a 10 percent cost reduction constitutes a scale that qualifies as collective redundancies under the labor law," Marran explained.

Mikk Marran. Source: Priit Luts/RMK

Under the law, collective redundancies in such a large organization are defined as when at least 30 people are laid off within 30 days.

The requirement to notify the Unemployment Insurance Fund about the planned layoffs, and meetings with staff representatives have already taken place.

The exact number of redundancies will be determined is still to be determined.

"As is typical for a large organization, we aim to identify all areas of duplication in the coming weeks, which can be addressed through improved cooperation. Indications suggest that the scope of the collective redundancies could affect around 80 jobs," Marran stated.

RMK will make the relevant decisions by the end of October and redundancies will be made by the end of the year.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

