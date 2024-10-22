X!

Unemployment Insurance Fund to lay off 74

News
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund office in Tartu.
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund office in Tartu. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) plans to cut 74 jobs, which amounts to about 8 percent of its total workforce.

The layoffs are part of a national cost-cutting plan.

While the Unemployment Insurance Fund is expected to continue providing all of its current services, it plans to close one office in Tartu, a service point in Tallinn and branch offices in Kiviõli, Sillamäe, Räpina, Antsla and Tõrva.

"No one will be left without access to the fund's services. We will maintain our presence in all county centers and aim to strengthen and improve our work processes there," said Director of the Unemployment Insurance Fund Meelis Paavel.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:41

GPS interfering with ship traffic in Gulf of Finland

15:08

Circuit court upholds ruling that 2022 bear cull quota was unjustifiably high

14:37

Estonian movies triumph at Warsaw Film Festival

14:02

Debt-laden inheritances may lead to headaches for notaries and relatives

13:24

Riigikogu to clarify if security agencies need more supervision

12:56

Estonian deminers find over 700 explosives in Latvia

12:33

Natural history museum takes on intact trilobite fossils seized by customs

12:01

Unemployment Insurance Fund to lay off 74

11:26

New doctors' liability insurance providers come forward

10:55

ESTDEV: Moldova's referendum shows there is still a lot of explaining to do

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.10

Why is Lithuania's economy doing better than Estonia's?

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

21.10

Gallery: Tallinn's A. Laikmaa tänav reopens

08:31

City of Tallinn expects US contribution to embassy neighborhood upgrade

21.10

Tallinn kindergartens struggling to find teachers

21.10

Electricity prices rise in Estonia, while negative in Finland

15.10

15 Tallinn bus routes changing on October 21

21.10

More frequent banking service disruptions likely due to cyberattacks

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo