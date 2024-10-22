Unemployment Insurance Fund to lay off 74

The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) plans to cut 74 jobs, which amounts to about 8 percent of its total workforce.

The layoffs are part of a national cost-cutting plan.

While the Unemployment Insurance Fund is expected to continue providing all of its current services, it plans to close one office in Tartu, a service point in Tallinn and branch offices in Kiviõli, Sillamäe, Räpina, Antsla and Tõrva.

"No one will be left without access to the fund's services. We will maintain our presence in all county centers and aim to strengthen and improve our work processes there," said Director of the Unemployment Insurance Fund Meelis Paavel.

