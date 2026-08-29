Mushroom train to cater to Estonia's foraging enthusiasts this fall

State Forest Management Center (RMK) and passenger rail operator Elron will launch a mushroom express in September, giving people a chance to head into the forest to pick mushrooms under the guidance of experts.

RMK nature information specialist Liis Soonik said helping people get out into the forest is a good idea, as it also encourages them simply to spend time in nature.

"With mushrooms, you never know in advance. You may set out thinking you're going mushroom picking, but you can never be sure you'll come back from the forest with anything, even if you know a particular spot where you've always found mushrooms before," Soonik said.

Passengers entering one of Elron's newest Škoda passenger trains. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"The train will certainly get you there, but whether you make it to a good mushroom forest largely depends on how well prepared you are. Getting to the train stop is one thing, but it's also important to do your homework at home. Look at a map, and it's a very good idea to open the RMK app, which clearly shows where the actual forests are and which direction to head from the train station. You won't find any mushrooms between the railroad tracks," she said.

Those traveling by train should wear appropriate, brightly colored clothing.

"That's especially true for people who rarely go into the forest and aren't very confident in their navigation skills. If you do get lost, it will make you easier to find. It's also recommended that you take a white bucket, which can be seen from a long way off. Sensible footwear is also important. In the fall, rubber boots are definitely a good choice and also provide good protection against snakes," Soonik said.

It is also worth taking a fully charged phone and telling family or friends where you are going and which train you are taking.

"The world of mushrooms is vast. We analyzed exactly what kinds of forests grow in the different areas and roughly worked out which mushrooms might thrive there. Not every mushroom grows everywhere. You wouldn't go looking for peppery milk cap in a spruce forest. Knowing about nature is always useful when trying to find new mushroom-picking spots."

"Anyone who wants the best chance of finding delicious or peppery milk caps should head for a drier pine forest. The coast is a particularly good place to explore," Soonik added.

Peppery milk cap (Lactarius rufus). Source: Jerzy Opioła – CC BY-SA 3.0

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