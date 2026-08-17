Local flavors shine along Estonian lake's 175-kilometer food festival route

Visitors flocked to Estonia's Lake Peipus region this weekend as dozens of local joints and pop-up cafes served up area favorites and fish for the Peipus Food Street festival.

The 9th annual Peipus Food Street featured nearly 40 local and pop-up cafes across the lakeshore region, along with three workshops, including one on making beef ribs with wild mushrooms.

Local ingredients were a focus, with fresh fish including perch taking center stage on many menus.

"This festival is about showcasing the richness of the Lake Peipus region, and how people turn that bounty into food," said chief organizer Triinu Akkermann.

"That's our goal — to offer high-quality food to people across Estonia," she added.

The 9th Peipus Food Street festival was held in Eastern Estonia on August 15–16. 2026. Source: ERR

Perch is especially popular this time of year, said local chef Tauno Laasik, who served it fried, charred and in soup. "August is prime time for fresh, delicious perch," he added.

Visitors could also pick up traditional Peipus-area onion pies (sibulapirukad) and preserves. Pop-up cafe owner Anna said her team got up and got to work around 6 a.m. to keep up with demand.

"It takes time to get everything ready," Anna said Sunday. "Today's a little less busy than yesterday, but we're still doing pretty well. A batch sells out about every half-hour."

'August rolls' with local fish

One location also featured a new dish this year. Vietnamese-born cook Trang said their cafe's spring rolls, redubbed "August rolls" for the occasion, have been a hit.

The 9th Peipus Food Street festival was held in Eastern Estonia on August 15–16. 2026. Source: ERR

"Everybody came back and told me, 'Oh, the sauce is so good, the fish is so fresh!'" Trang said.

Food lovers of all ages came from across Estonia and beyond for the occasion. Tartu County resident Krista said her group sampled several dishes, including perch, a stew, the spring rolls and dessert.

Another family from Pärnu County said they had visited five locations on Saturday and were making the most of Sunday before they had to hit the road back home.

Each diner had their own favorites, from fish and mushrooms to dainty desserts.

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