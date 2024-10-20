Elron's September rail passenger numbers take hit due to renovations

This September, Estonian passenger rail operator Elron saw passenger numbers fall 3 percent on year. This included a steeper drop for its southbound routes, which felt the effects of renovation work between Tamsalu and Tartu.

More than 700,000 passengers traveled on Elron trains this September, marking a decrease of 3 percent on year.

Passenger numbers fell 22 percent, however, on its southbound routes – to Tartu, Valga and Koidula – where passengers were bussed between Tamsalu and Tartu six days a week due to railway renovation work.

"With this railway renovation and electrification, infrastructure owner AS Eesti Raudtee is preparing for the arrival of the new Škoda trains on the Tallinn-Tartu route," said a spokesperson for Elron. "This will allow us to start offering faster connections between the two cities and providing passengers with a comfortable travel experience."

Railway work between Lelle and Türi Railway Station likewise affected passenger numbers on its southwestbound route.

In the first nine months of 2024, Elron has served more than 5.91 million passengers – up 1 percent on year. Between January and September, passenger numbers increased the most on Elron's westbound routes – to Turba, Paldiski, Kloogaranna and Keila – which were up 10 percent on year overall.

September passenger numbers also increased by 8 percent on year on its westbound routes.

Last month's passenger numbers declined, however, by 6 percent on Elron's eastbound routes – to Rakvere and Narva – and 7 percent on its southwestbound routes.

The most popular passenger rail lines in Estonia last month were Tallinn-Turba (115,000 passengers), Tallinn-Paldiski (114,000 passengers) and Tallinn-Aegviidu (87,000 passengers).

--

