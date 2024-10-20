X!

Elron's September rail passenger numbers take hit due to renovations

News
Baltic Station (Balti jaam), Tallinn's main railway station.
Baltic Station (Balti jaam), Tallinn's main railway station. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

This September, Estonian passenger rail operator Elron saw passenger numbers fall 3 percent on year. This included a steeper drop for its southbound routes, which felt the effects of renovation work between Tamsalu and Tartu.

More than 700,000 passengers traveled on Elron trains this September, marking a decrease of 3 percent on year.

Passenger numbers fell 22 percent, however, on its southbound routes – to Tartu, Valga and Koidula – where passengers were bussed between Tamsalu and Tartu six days a week due to railway renovation work.

"With this railway renovation and electrification, infrastructure owner AS Eesti Raudtee is preparing for the arrival of the new Škoda trains on the Tallinn-Tartu route," said a spokesperson for Elron. "This will allow us to start offering faster connections between the two cities and providing passengers with a comfortable travel experience."

Railway work between Lelle and Türi Railway Station likewise affected passenger numbers on its southwestbound route.

In the first nine months of 2024, Elron has served more than 5.91 million passengers – up 1 percent on year. Between January and September, passenger numbers increased the most on Elron's westbound routes – to Turba, Paldiski, Kloogaranna and Keila – which were up 10 percent on year overall.

September passenger numbers also increased by 8 percent on year on its westbound routes.

Last month's passenger numbers declined, however, by 6 percent on Elron's eastbound routes – to Rakvere and Narva – and 7 percent on its southwestbound routes.

The most popular passenger rail lines in Estonia last month were Tallinn-Turba (115,000 passengers), Tallinn-Paldiski (114,000 passengers) and Tallinn-Aegviidu (87,000 passengers).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:43

Local council chair dissatisfied with Alutaguse National Park expansion plans

16:37

ERR in Moldova: Russia has tried to influence elections, EU referendum

15:31

Elron's September rail passenger numbers take hit due to renovations

14:26

Estonia's PPA to trial floating border infrastructure

13:19

Statistics: Tartu summer tourists numbers up during Capital of Culture year

11:46

Tight race in Narva a year out from 2025 local elections

10:34

Estonia to establish 1,000-strong crisis unit to curb migration attacks

19.10

New book reveals history of local football in Sillamäe

19.10

Video: Chimney demolition on Tartu's Turu tänav on Saturday Updated

19.10

Mobility expert: Tallinn public transport may have less users after reforms

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.10

Video: Chimney demolition on Tartu's Turu tänav on Saturday Updated

19.10

Mobility expert: Tallinn public transport may have less users after reforms

19.10

Estonian Defense Forces upgrade vehicle fleet

18.10

Tartu University researchers make imaging technology breakthrough

15.10

15 Tallinn bus routes changing on October 21

10:34

Estonia to establish 1,000-strong crisis unit to curb migration attacks

19.10

Survey: Majority of Estonians want MPEÕK to cut ties with Moscow

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo