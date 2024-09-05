Tallinn, businesses in favor of building train stop at Järve

Tallinn and Silikaat Grupp, owner of Järve keskus, would like to see a train station built at Järve. Eesti Raudtee said around €2 million would be needed to construct the stop.

Deputy mayors of Tallinn Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) and Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) met with Silikaat Grupp representatives on Thursday to discuss building a new station around Järve keskus.

Järvan told ERR a mobility analysis commissioned by the company showed that the new stop would be very effective for the region and would be well used.

"As Männiku tee, Viljandi maantee and Pärnu maantee converge there, there are plans to build a mobility center in the future anyway, and therefore the city government is interested in having a train stop there as well," said Järvan.

"There is certainly interest from Tallinn. The question is who will pay for it – the railways will remain under state administration," he added.

The Isamaa mayor said the stop could be built in a way that would not prevent the extension of Tallinn's small ring road in the future.

Eesti Raudtee told ERR it would be possible to build a new station in Järve, but several conditions need to be met.

"As for the possibility of a railway stop at Järve, safety should certainly be the first point of discussion, because this railway section is at a bend and it is not possible to direct people there. For this stop to even be an issue, Tallinn would have to resolve the issue of the safety of pedestrians and direct them to the tunnel," said Chairman of the Board Kaido Zimmermann.

Secondly, it would be necessary for the passenger train operator, or Elron, to place an order for this stop. Thirdly, the state would need to allocate funding.

"If all of these conditions – safety, an order from the carrier and funding from the state – were met, Eesti Raudtee would be ready to build the stop," Zimmermann said.

He estimated it would cost approximately €2 million.

