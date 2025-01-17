X!

Elron to start testing Tartu-Riga train connection in Latvia

News
Tartu Train Station.
Tartu Train Station. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian train operator Elron hopes to conduct test runs for the Tartu-Riga line in Latvia within the next few weeks. The connection is scheduled to launch later this year.

While initially planned to open last autumn, Elron estimates the line between will be operational by the second half of summer at the latest.

Elron board member Märt Ehrenpreis told ERR that all necessary documentation has been completed.

Latvia's national safety authority has now issued permission for the company to conduct test runs between Valga and Riga.

"The test run with a two-carriage train is planned for early February, specifically February 4–6, when we will begin operating on Latvian infrastructure," he told Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Three journeys will take place during the test run. The maximum speed will be 120 km/h, though not on all sections.

"At present, we have permission for test runs with the two-carriage train. Once that is completed, we will continue with the three-carriage train to obtain type approval, authorization, and operational rights for this line. With future needs in mind, we have also included the three-carriage option in our plans," Ehrenpreis explained.

Progess is also being made with a unified safety certificate allowing the company to operate all the way to Riga This week, the European Union Agency for Railways conducted an audit at Elron.

"In short, many important issues have now been resolved. We hope to receive this certificate soon. While the permit has not yet been issued, the process is now significantly smoother following the audit. We are currently awaiting feedback from the audit," said Ehrenpreis.

Two weeks ago, Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian train operators launched a passenger rail connection on the Tallinn-Tartu-Riga-Vilnius line. This journey, which requires two transfers, takes over 10 hours.

"They are different services. The service achieved through timetable coordination involves 13 stops on the Latvian side, which will remain. However, Elron's planned service is an express service, stopping at only five stations on the Latvian side. This connection to Riga will certainly be faster and more convenient than what is currently available," said Ehrenpreis.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:04

Tallinn launches program to help Ukrainian cities prepare for EU accession

11:36

OSCE expert mission to study Estonian e-elections again

11:02

Baltic states' foreign ministers issue appeal on US AI export chip restrictions

10:34

Decline in Estonia's workforce slows amid demographic, sectoral shifts

09:57

Economic minister calls for Pärnu Airport privatization

09:31

Birgitta Festival switches to biannual schedule, next event in 2026

08:56

Minister: No need to rush into offshore wind farm support decision

08:22

Ex-Estonian PM Andrus Ansip donates professional records to state archive

07:45

Elron to start testing Tartu-Riga train connection in Latvia

07:14

Business federation chief: Food prices rising because there are too many stores

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.01

Estonia's population fell by 5,400 in 2024, as birth rate and migration slow

16.01

Estonia planning €100 million oil shale explosives plant Updated

16.01

Statistics: Far fewer people in their 20s living in Estonia now than in 2014

16.01

Estonian FM: US' decision to limit chip exports to allies 'thoughtless, harmful' Updated

16.01

US soldiers from 7th Cavalry Regiment move into €21-million Võru barracks

15.01

Koidula border crossers welcomed by 'car scrapyard'

16.01

Less overpaid income tax will be returned this year

13.01

2 Estonians killed in avalanche in French Alps

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo