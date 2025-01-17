Elron to start testing Tartu-Riga train connection in Latvia

Estonian train operator Elron hopes to conduct test runs for the Tartu-Riga line in Latvia within the next few weeks. The connection is scheduled to launch later this year.

While initially planned to open last autumn, Elron estimates the line between will be operational by the second half of summer at the latest.

Elron board member Märt Ehrenpreis told ERR that all necessary documentation has been completed.

Latvia's national safety authority has now issued permission for the company to conduct test runs between Valga and Riga.

"The test run with a two-carriage train is planned for early February, specifically February 4–6, when we will begin operating on Latvian infrastructure," he told Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Three journeys will take place during the test run. The maximum speed will be 120 km/h, though not on all sections.

"At present, we have permission for test runs with the two-carriage train. Once that is completed, we will continue with the three-carriage train to obtain type approval, authorization, and operational rights for this line. With future needs in mind, we have also included the three-carriage option in our plans," Ehrenpreis explained.

Progess is also being made with a unified safety certificate allowing the company to operate all the way to Riga This week, the European Union Agency for Railways conducted an audit at Elron.

"In short, many important issues have now been resolved. We hope to receive this certificate soon. While the permit has not yet been issued, the process is now significantly smoother following the audit. We are currently awaiting feedback from the audit," said Ehrenpreis.

Two weeks ago, Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian train operators launched a passenger rail connection on the Tallinn-Tartu-Riga-Vilnius line. This journey, which requires two transfers, takes over 10 hours.

"They are different services. The service achieved through timetable coordination involves 13 stops on the Latvian side, which will remain. However, Elron's planned service is an express service, stopping at only five stations on the Latvian side. This connection to Riga will certainly be faster and more convenient than what is currently available," said Ehrenpreis.

