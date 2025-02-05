X!

Gallery: Estonian train makes first journey to Riga Central Station

News
Local media reporting on Elron's
Local media reporting on Elron's "Lembitu" train in Latvia. Source: Elron.
News

An Elron train arrived at Riga Central Railway Station for the first time on Tuesday at 5:46 p.m. after a test run on Latvia's railways. The connection is expected to launch this summer.

From February 4-6, test runs of Elron's Stadler Flirt trains are being carried out on the railway section between Estonia's Valga and the Latvian capital. This is a necessary step before launching the passenger rail service between Tartu and Riga.

During the test runs, compatibility tests will be carried out on Latvia's infrastructure monitoring systems, signaling systems, radio communications, and other technical components. The entire route will be covered, including the sidetracks required for operation.

Over the course of three days, Estonia's trains will be tested in cooperation with the Latvian passenger train operator Vivi.

Elron's train arrived at Riga central station at 5:46 p.m. on February 4 for the first time. Source: Aron Urb/Elron

Elron board member Märt Ehrenpreis said the test runs are initially being conducted with a two-car diesel train, followed by a three-car train.

"The first day of testing went smoothly, and the tests planned for today were completed. At 5:46 p.m., Elron's Stadler Flirt train arrived at Riga Central Railway Station for the first time," Ehrenpreis said.

He said the test runs are an essential part of certifying the Stadler Flirt passenger trains used in Estonia for operation on Latvian railways.

"We plan to launch the Tartu–Riga route in the summer, with the exact date depending on the success of the certification process," he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

